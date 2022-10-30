 Skip to main content
Repairs are under way for Centennial Memorial Park

‘We’re going to put it back like it was’

Wall repair

Repairs are under way to repair Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston after a carelessly driven vehicle destroyed the Korean War memorial wall and damaged the WWI and WWII wall. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

By this time next year, in time for the Veterans Day ceremony of 2023, Centennial Memorial Park should be repaired after being damaged by an out-of-control vehicle Oct. 19. 

Ken Rollins, who helped establish the park more than 30 years ago, said Friday the granite needed to replace the Korean War memorial — which was totally demolished — is already on order. He said the estimated cost to replace the Korean War memorial wall is $90,000, but the cost to repair the WWI and WWII walls that were damaged by the careening vehicle is unknown.  