Repairs are under way for Centennial Memorial Park

By this time next year, in time for the Veterans Day ceremony of 2023, Centennial Memorial Park should be repaired after being damaged by an out-of-control vehicle Oct. 19.
Ken Rollins, who helped establish the park more than 30 years ago, said Friday the granite needed to replace the Korean War memorial — which was totally demolished — is already on order. He said the estimated cost to replace the Korean War memorial wall is $90,000, but the cost to repair the WWI and WWII walls that were damaged by the careening vehicle is unknown.
Rollins said that each damaged panel will have to be removed by Miller Monument, restenciled and put back in alongside the other panels.
“We don’t know how much damage is there until Miller Monument finishes their assessment,” Rollins said.
The vehicle’s owner has insurance but how much it will pay toward the damage is unknown at this time, Rollins said.
Anniston Parks and Recreation director Frazier Burroughs said the city of Anniston is responsible for all the damage at the park that is not part of any memorial.
“We’re going to submit a claim through our attorney to the individual’s insurance company and see what happens, in the meantime we’re in the process of repairing what can be repaired,” Burroughs said.
An entire brick wall was demolished at the park that was not a memorial itself.
The money to replace the Korean War wall memorial and damage to the WWI and WWII memorial walls will come from the Centennial Memorial Committee.
Rollins said the three committee members besides himself are Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge and Calhoun County circuit clerk Kim McCarson.
The committee is funded through revenue collected by the Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial vehicle tags that Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge designed.
Construction of the park began in May 1992 with a pre-wall opening in November 1996. It’s now home to four main events annually:
— 911 Commemorative Ceremony
— Alabama Law Enforcement Ceremony
“We do pretty well with that tag and that’s where we get our money,” Rollins said.
Rollins said that donations from the public are not needed.
“I’ve never seen anything like it, with God as my witness I’ll bet you I’ve had 15 people wanting to do a GoFundMe, or make a personal donation,” Rollins said.
Rollins said that if people do want to donate they can contribute funds to the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 502 to cover their expenses for the various ceremonies held each year at the park.
Rollins said that those expenses include the public address sound system, musicians, programs and tents.
Rollins said that the Korean War memorial was constructed about 15 years ago out of granite shipped from Africa — but hijacked before it got here.
“Somali pirates hijacked the ship and I had to pay a $7,000 ransom to get the pirates to release the stone,” he said.
Rollins said he is amazed at the number of people who have stepped forward to offer help repair the park.
“Through all of the adversity of the loss up there, I’m completely amazed at the offerings that have come out through people to get this back like it was and we owe it to them to do just that,” Rollins said.
“We’re going to put it back like it was,” he said.