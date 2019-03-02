Local leaders want to extend a network of bike lanes outward from Chief Ladiga Trail, and they’ve got a list of $2.1 million in changes that could be made in the next few years.
But to make the plan work as it should, someone’s going to have to build a bike path to Bike City.
“The Chief Ladiga is the spine of the plan,” said Elizabeth Messick, a planner for the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission. “We’re still in the process of extending the trail into Anniston.”
The commission is the go-to agency for long-term road and highway planning for local governments, best known for laying out priority lists for roads the area will need decades into the future. Its members met last month to consider a different kind of plan: how to improve bicycle access in a county that some consider a bicycle haven in the rough.
With bike trails on Coldwater Mountain, yearly races such as the Cheaha Challenge 100-mile gran fondo and the Sunny King Criterium in Anniston, Calhoun County has a name among avid cyclists. Former Mayor Vaughn Stewart often referred to Anniston as “Bike City,” an attempt to work biking deeper into the town’s brand.
But bike paths are often hard to find beyond the Chief Ladiga, a rails-to-trails path that starts in the outskirts of Anniston and stretches to the Georgia line.
The commission's proposal would change some of that. Among the “high-priority” projects on the council’s list:
Sharrows: Short for share-the-road arrows, these are marking and signs along a road that remind drivers to watch for cyclists — though without setting aside a separate bike lane. The commission’s plan would put them along Mountain Street and Church Avenue in Jacksonville, as well as Martin Luther King Drive in Hobson City.
Bike lanes: Dedicated lanes for bikes on streets. The commission’s plan includes bike lanes in Weaver and along Noble, 12th and 15th streets in Anniston.
Sidewalks and multi-use paths: Paved paths as narrow as a typical street sidewalk or as wide as the bike path along Williams Branch, the creek in Jacksonville that crosses the Ladiga Trail. Jacksonville would get more paths near its elementary and high schools.
Just when those roads get built depends on funding, and local officials are counting on state or federal help to make that happen. Rod Wilburn, Atlanta-area transportation planner the council hired to work on the plan, said there’s potentially five years of work in the plan’s high-priority projects, if funding is there.
What’s not on the priority list — but very much on the minds of planners — is the roughly 7-mile stretch between the end of the Ladiga and the multimodal transportation center in downtown Anniston. Once completed, planners say, the project could kick Anniston’s “Bike City” plans into a higher gear.
“Folks could ride the train to Anniston, get off at the multimodal center and bike back toward Atlanta,” Wilburn said.
The Ladiga meets up with Georgia’s Silver Comet trail, which extends to the Atlanta suburbs.
State officials approved a plan last year to extend the trail — but 7 miles of former railroad property doesn’t belong to the city. City officials last year said they were in negotiations with Norfolk Southern and the Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board, which do own the land needed to finish the trail. City Manager Jay Johnson last week said those negotiations are still underway.
“There are still some issues of utilities that need to cross the property,” he said. “And as always, I’m sure there will be talk about money changing hands.”
There are challenges ahead even for the bike projects listed in the plan. Many local roads simply aren’t wide enough to accomodate a bike lane, Messick said. That’s one reason why “sharrows” or share-the-road markings, feature so often in the plan.
Sharrows have their critics. A University of Colorado study completed in 2016 suggests that streets with sharrows might actually be more dangerous for cyclists than streets with no bike infrastructure at all. That study looked at Chicago traffic numbers between 2000 and 2010. Bike accidents declined citywide over that time, though sharrowed streets saw less decline than streets with no markings. Bike lanes saw the biggest drop in wrecks.
Wilburn isn’t bothered by the study. Signs and markings likely have a different effect in smaller towns, he said, alerting drivers who aren’t accustomed to cyclists at all. He said sharrows could be a problem if they appeared on too many streets, because drivers would begin to ignore them.
“It’s not my favorite option,” he said. “But it’s available.”