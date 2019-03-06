An injured adult red-tailed hawk was rescued on Bynum-Leatherwood road Wednesday thanks to an eagle-eyed good samaritan.
“It didn’t look like it had much time left, so fortunately Stephen Gross spotted it and called the museum,” said Dan Spaulding, curator of the Anniston Museum of Natural History. “Typically we have animal control take care of this kind of thing, but this was something I needed to do right away.”
Anniston Star photographer Stephen Gross spotted the bird of prey hopping along Bynum-Leatherwood road when he called Spaulding to come save it.
Spaulding, who has been working with birds of prey for more than 25 years, said he took the bird to Animal Medical Center in Anniston, where it will undergo treatment before it goes to Birmingham for further rehabilitation. Based on the bird’s size and coloring, he believes it is an adult female at least 5 years old.
“When we pick up birds of prey we’ll take them to a rehabilitator to get them fixed up and hopefully back out into the wild,” he said.
If the birds can’t be reintroduced to the wild they can be acquired by sanctuaries, he said, like the one at the natural history museum in Anniston.
This particular hawk appears to have broken its wing at what Spaulding called the wrist. He said birds with the injury aren’t usually able to recover enough to return to the wild. The bird does have a chance to be released back into the wild, Spaulding said, but he thinks it will be put into a facility.
“The injury is right at the joint and it’s not a minor thing,” he said. “I’m not a vet, but in my experience animals like this have trouble getting fully healed.”
Spaulding said the bird could have struck a cable or perhaps a fence. He said it most likely was hit by a car while feeding on carrion near or in the road.
“She would have died just hopping around,” he said. “You have a slight injury in the wild and it’s survival of the fittest and suddenly you’re not fit.”