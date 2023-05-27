 Skip to main content
Red Cross offers Memorial Day safety advice

As everyone heads outside to enjoy the sunshine and warm weather this summer, the American Red Cross has steps you can follow to help stay safe.

“Many of us enjoy spending time outdoors with loved ones as we visit the pool or lake, host a barbecue or take our furry friends to the park,” the organization said in a press release. “The Red Cross wants you to avoid any danger, no matter what your plans include, and offers steps you can follow to have a safe summer.”

