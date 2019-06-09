Hard rain couldn’t batter down high spirits at a rededication ceremony for the Jimmie Grady Walking Trail in Randolph Park Saturday morning.
About 40 people gathered together inside James H. Wiggins Community Center, adjacent to Randolph Park Elementary and a walking trail dedicated to Grady, who died in February 2018 at 78 years old. Her daughter, Penelope Johnson, worked with Anniston Parks and Recreation to create a plaque that would update the welcome sign on the trail and explain her mother’s legacy.
Grady’s husband, Cecil, offered a prayer early in the ceremony, radiating positive energy in spite of the weather.
“Lord, thank you for the rain you’re blessing us with this morning,” he said.
Grady may be known to Anniston residents for any of several accomplishments — her work with the Anniston Museum board, for instance, or on the city’s Civil Rights Trail committee — but she might be most recognized from her 2009 star turn on “The Price is Right,” the long-running game show hosted by Bob Barker until his retirement in 2007, when comedian Drew Carey took over the role.
As a participant on the show, Grady managed to nail the price of an outdoor swing set during a bidding game that kicks off each episode. Her perfect guess of $400 earned her the right to move on as a key contestant. She won at least one more game and only faltered in a segment that has players spin a massive wheel marked with amounts from a 5 cents to $1, trying to get a higher total than their opponents without going over $1. She still got to keep everything she won to that point.
"When we left that place we were hollering and screaming all the way back to the hotel," Grady told a reporter, referring to herself and Johnson, who went along to the show taping. "People probably thought we was crazy."
Johnson led the rededication ceremony, and Parks Director Stephen Folks said she was a driving force in the creation of the new plaque. The black marble monument features a picture of Grady, along with the dates of her birth and death, and a paragraph extolling her local achievements.
Johnson said her mother sacrificed for her family and the community, and loved the Lord deeply.
“Her price is far above rubies,” Johnson said, quoting Proverbs 31:10.
Beyond her time on television, Grady was also president of the Randolph Park Neighborhood Watch when it formed in the 1980s. Signs warning would-be burglars about the watch went up in 1982, according to a news story from the time, which seemed to have a positive effect, according to Grady. Only one break-in was attempted in the week after the signs went up, she said.
"We didn't catch them. But one of the neighbors drove by and saw them and they ran. Since then, we've had no more trouble out this way," Grady told a reporter at the time.
Near the end of the ceremony, Johnson explained that her mother had been associated with walking because she gathered up a group of about five women that regularly exercised along local trails.
She talked about her mother’s strong personality — apparently Mother Grady often carried a big stick to ward off dogs on those walks — and her lasting faith.
“She went right across the finish line into Jesus’ arms,” Johnson said.