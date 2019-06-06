by Michaela Hancock
Star Staff Writer
On Thursday, a measurable amount of rain fell from the sky in Anniston for the first time since May 17, and much more is on the way, forecasters say.
Chris Darden, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service said Anniston should see more than 4 inches of rain between now and Monday.
“It came at the right time,” Darden said.
Despite having had more recent rainfall than other areas, Anniston since May 1 is around 2 inches below normal in total rainfall, according to Darden.
This put Calhoun County into a moderate drought zone, according to information published Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Darden said the extended lack of rainfall will affect agricultural workers, but the general population should not worry too much. Darden said people should be careful with fire.
“Nine times out of 10 when a fire starts, it’s recklessness,” Darden said.
Darden added 4 inches is a lot of rain, but because it is spread out over several days, there is little worry about flooding.
“Obviously, it’s been quite a while since we’ve seen measurable rain in many areas,” Darden said.