Railroad crossing repairs beginning today

The dates for multiple railroad crossing closures and repairs have been updated and are now starting Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Each closure is expected to last 3 to 4 hours.
Work will start on Fish Hatchery Lane in Eastaboga on Wednesday.
It is estimated that half of the 8 crossings will be completed Wednesday, and that work will continue on the other four crossings through the rest of this week.
The crossings involved in the repair work are Fish Hatchery Lane, Craig Drive, Willingham Drive, Virginia Avenue North, West Park Drive, Tillman Avenue, Pinson Road and Cooper Circle.
A separate transit alert will be issued for any additional work at a later date.
Questions about the work can be directed to Andrea Janka, with Norfolk Southern, at (419) 615-9923.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.