Quilters deliver warmth to Kentuckians

Two local quilters recently drove to Mayfield, Ky., to deliver 125 quilts to the children of families who lost their homes during the recent tornado outbreak in that area.
The quilts mostly came from the Bama Belles, a group affiliated with a national nonprofit quilters’ organization, Wrap Them in Love.
After hearing about the Mayfield tornado, Anniston resident Mindy Grogan called a childhood friend who lives near the area where most of the devastation took place. Grogan offered to arrange for her mother, Molly Steenberg, a quilter, to help deliver a load of quilts to Mayfield.
The friend, Tiffany Goree, works in an elementary school and knows several of the children with no homes to live in. Goree is an Anniston native who moved from Calhoun County as a small child but who still has family members in the area.
Thankfully, her family was spared from the tornado damage, and afterward, she volunteered to distribute quilts from quilters in Paducah, Ky.
The local quilters heard about the Paducah project and wanted to help. In addition to the Bama Belles, other groups that donated quilts included members from the Joy and Lick Skillet quilting guilds and two sewing groups, the Twisted Sister and the No-Nos.
“When we heard that Tiffany was collecting quilts, we knew where our quilts would be going.” Steenberg said.
Steenberg and another quilter, Deb Saska, gathered the quilts and left on Fri., Dec. 17. They drove six hours, delivered the quilts and then spent the night in nearby Paducah before heading home the next day.
“It was really sweet for people from all over to help us,” said Goree, “but for family and friends to make a six-hour trip right before Christmas meant a lot.”
Steenberg said they saw much damage in Mayfeld and beyond as they drove through the damaged areas. One sight, in particular, made an impression on her: The severely damaged courthouse in Mayfield reminded her of Anniston’s federal courthouse on Noble Street that was built in 1906.
“Theirs had the same kind of stone as ours,” Steenberg said. “Words can’t describe the damage we saw, total destruction, and it is sad that it happened right before Christmas.”
Steenberg and Saska viewed only the outskirts of Mayfield, and they tried to stay away from the areas where people were cleaning up the debris.
“We did not want them to have to deal with us too,” Saska said. “Some people were directing traffic. Some were clearing the area, and some people were handing out hot dogs.”
Despite the devastation the two witnessed, the experience of seeing people working together and seeing the smiles on the faces of the children at Goree’s house made them feel good.
Prior to the trip, Saska had trouble getting into the Christmas spirit, but that changed.
“To help out where needed felt good,” she said.