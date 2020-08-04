Quick contract negotiation gives Anniston school chief three more years

Anniston’s Board of Education approved a contract extension for Superintendent Ray Hill Tuesday afternoon, though some members of the board were hesitant to sign off on the change.
Hill’s contract will last through June 30, 2025, according to the terms of the extension, with a planned 3 percent raise in 2021 and again in 2023. Hill’s Public Education Employees’ Health Insurance Plan premiums will go up each year, he said; the school system agreed to pay the increased price of those premiums.
Hill also received an increase in his monthly travel stipend to just over $1,000, which Hill said will go toward travel to conferences. Members of the school board debated extending the contract for about 30 minutes; Hill read his requests at the start of the meeting but then let the board speak, only making brief responses to questions from the board.
Board members Joan Frazier and Mary Harrington said before the vote that they had misgivings about how quickly amendments to the contract went from proposal to a vote. Frazier, a former superintendent, noted that aggressive pacing isn’t unusual in superintendent contract negotiations, but her issues were about planning and discussion.
“This came up very quickly and without what I would consider proper preliminary communication,” Frazier said. “My other sticking point is that we have not done an evaluation.”
Hill’s contract calls for a yearly evaluation of his performance, which has yet to be done. He also has yet to confirm his certification as an Alabama superintendent, Harrington said.
Paperwork from a school district in Georgia where Hill previously worked had been held up by the pandemic, he explained, and should arrive soon to complete the certification process. The form is a work and experience verification document, he said.
Board Chairman Robert Houston defended the decision to extend the contract, noting several improvements made in the school system over Hill’s year in the office. His examples included the establishment of Cobb Pre-K Academy, which consolidates pre-kindergarten and kindergarten programs in the school system, and kept the former Cobb Elementary from closing down due to high utility costs; the rotation of staff between schools; drawing attention to career tech courses at the high school, creating a relationship with the Anniston Economic Development Council; and bringing the school’s finances back to life, with the school system sitting on $1.6 million in the bank, a marked improvement over past years.
“When Dr. Hill came in we asked him to do some very specific things,” Houston said. “I ask the board, what things has he not done that we’ve asked him to do?”
Houston and Munford agreed that Hill’s performance thus far should serve in the stead of a performance evaluation.
The extension passed with yes votes from Houston, Munford and board member Becky Brown; Frazier abstained “with diplomacy,” she said, and Harrington voted no.
During its meeting, the board also:
— Approved liability insurance that would protect individual board members from being sued, or the board at large having to pay out of its own pockets if a plaintiff in a civil suit was awarded more money than the insurance could cover.
Hill said the policy is standard for most school boards in Alabama and Georgia.
— Gave Hill authority to act out of accordance with school policy in emergency situations stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hill said these situations might include ordering a school to be closed immediately or allow emergency spending, but the school board would still convene after the fact to approve or admonish those actions.
“A board meeting would still have to take place to make sure it’s being governed correctly,” Hill said.
— Noted that virtual learning starts Wednesday for all students, with teachers working from school and kids at home. Face-to-face classes will start Aug. 17, with virtual classes beginning that day for permanent distance-learning students.