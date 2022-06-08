Public schools audit reveals surplus of $3.4 million

Anniston school board president Robert Houston said he’s “ecstatic” after learning the school system has a surplus of more than $3 million.
The audit for fiscal 2021, covering the period from October 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021, finds the school system with a surplus of $3,478,066, Keith Hundley of Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors said during a called board meeting Tuesday morning.
In recent years, the financial picture at the school system was not as rosy.
“Just to remember, just a few years ago, that was a deficit — a rather large deficit there,” Hundley said. “In just the last few years, the system has managed to come back and put a very nice fund balance down there. So that's a very positive and impressive thing that you guys have done.”
The board unanimously approved the results of the 2021 audit.
After the brief meeting Houston, who has been on the board five years, said there has not been a single audit that was on time and was approved.
“We’ve never had the reserves that we were supposed to,” Houston said, “and we always had findings. Now, to have no findings and to have a comfortable reserve, that made me ecstatic.
“We have a path forward where we’re gonna keep reserve, and do the things we need to for the school system and our children, that’s wonderful,” he added.
Houston credited the surplus to financial management, understanding where the spending needs to go and keeping track of the spending.
“We’ve got local funds; we’ve got state funds; we’ve got federal funds,” Houston said. “Knowing how to use those different funds is how we’re going to make our mission work,” he said.
Anniston schools Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill said the surplus will allow the school system to have an emergency fund that was lacking for many years.
“I’m very proud,” Hill said.
Hill said the surplus might allow the system to hire additional staff if needed.
“If we need an additional academic staff member, that may be a possibility to utilize some of those funds for that, so very excited about that that we’re finally at that point,” Hill said.
School board member Joan Frazier echoed the sentiments of the rest of the board.
“We’re just pleased that we’ve finally have reached the top of the mountain so to speak,” Frazier said.
“It’s just been a long time coming because we got so far off track, kind of in ’16, ’17 and ’18 but we have regained and this really makes things a lot better for us in terms of really having some meaningful discussions on how we want to move forward,” Frazier said.
In other business, the board approved a school van to be used for the child nutrition program.