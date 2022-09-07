 Skip to main content
Professor, author and church leader to speak

Wayne Flynt will address Parker Memorial congregation in Anniston Sunday

Wayne Flynt on Go Set a Watchman

Wayne Flynt speaks about Harper Lee's second novel "Got Set a Watchman," and comments on Lee's life at the Monroe County Library in Monroeville on Tuesday, July 14, 2015. 

 Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star/file photo

Known for his expertise and perspective on all things Alabama, historian and author Wayne Flynt has shared his skill and talent locally by writing a book about Parker Memorial Baptist Church, his home church when he was an Anniston teenager.

A professor emeritus of history from Auburn University, Flynt, who will turn 82 in October,will speak at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church in connection with its 135th anniversary.