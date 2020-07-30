Prevention group shares substance abuse awareness with kids

Paula Pointer stood in front of Norwood Homes in Anniston at a back-to-school event with her fellow community members Thursday.
She greeted the event organizer Seyram Selase with a hug as music from the two ice cream trucks brought new community members to the area.
Hosted by the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, which Selase runs, the event was designed to spread awareness to local youth of the dangers of substance abuse and to help uplift the kids’ spirits during uncertain times.
Pointer said the children of Anniston need to be aware of the tools necessary to keep them drug-free.
“It’s in our families,” Pointer said. “It’s in our churches, it’s in the streets. And all the children need to know about that.”
The children formed a line in front of the ice cream truck and, once they’d chosen their sweet treats, they filed down to grab their goodie bags filled with T-shirts, hygiene kits, color-changing cups, stress balls, pens, pencils and more.
The agency's employees were in no short supply as they helped little ones navigate the snaking line. One of those staff members, Trisha Anderson, was there handing out bags.
“We’re hoping that we can come back with no bags,” Anderson said, because “we’d like to be able to give everybody something for school.”
Anderson said she had worked as an accountant for the agency since 2014, but was just hired on as a full-time staff member in May. She said the agency was a great place to be able to give back to the community.
“Most people don’t even know that there is help or have a good support system to be helped,” Anderson said.
The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention focuses on early intervention by educating youth about the dangers of drug dependence. Thursday it functioned as a traveling caravan through five different Anniston housing developments handing out free treats and goodie bags.
Event-goers Jaidyn Bowers and Iyonna Brown double-fisted their bags and big ice cream sandwiches while Jordan Smith went with a classic strawberry shortcake pop. They were there with Jarvis Kelly who was excited to see something fun in the community amidst the pandemic.
“It’s all about the children,” Kelly said. “Hopefully they can get all this stuff gone so they can get back to a regular schedule, because this is crazy.”