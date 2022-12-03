 Skip to main content
‘Prevenger’ character teaches children about drug abuse

ASAP comic book

Quiera Lane, a prevention specialist at the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, with the comic book ‘Prevenger.’

 Sherry Kughn/The Anniston Star

In the dramatic story in “The ASAP Prevenger” comic book, a heroine known as ‘Prevenger’ freezes the Icky Nicky character with her icy breath.

“That will teach Icky Nicky to quit smoking,” she tells the readers, elementary-age students who need to learn the dangers of cigarettes and other forms of tobacco.