Pregnant woman killed in car crash

A pregnant Anniston woman was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.
Nyelshulia V. Lewis, 38, was driving on U.S. 431 approximately seven miles west of Heflin around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday when her Chevrolet Trax struck a Honda Accord head on. Lewis was taken to Regional Medical Center where she later died of her injuries, according to a press release by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Physicians at RMC performed an emergency C-section to try to save the fetus, but their efforts were unsuccessful, according to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown.
The mother underwent emergency surgery for her injuries, but it also was unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the hospital at 9 p.m. Lewis was 31 weeks pregnant, Brown said.
Both Lewis and “baby girl Lewis” were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for a postmortem exam, according to Brown.
The driver of the Honda Accord, Anthony Foreman, 39, of Opelika, had collided with another driver — a Honda Civic driven by Lauren Dukus, 26, of Woodland — prior to the fatal crash with Lewis. Both Foreman and Dukus were also injured and taken to the local hospital, according to the ALEA press release. Their condition is unknown.
ALEA continues to investigate the incident, the release stated.