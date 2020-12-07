Portion of Henry Road in Anniston closing Tuesday for water main repairs

Anniston city officials announced Monday that a portion of Henry Road, between Fairway Drive and Hillyer High Road, will be closed beginning at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for water main repairs.
The extent of the main break and length of repair time will remain unknown until crews begin work.
Residents in the area may experience service disruptions during the repair.
Traffic will be detoured from Henry Road south onto Fairway Drive, then to Sunset Pass, then to Diana Hills Road, then to Hillyer High Road, then back to Henry Road.
Those with questions may contact the Anniston Water Works at 256-241-2000.