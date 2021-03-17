Policy change to make towed cars easier for owners to reclaim

The Anniston City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday to change the police department’s policies on wrecker service, a response to residents’ complaints that towed cars were too hard to reclaim.
“Citizens are coming to get their vehicles and nobody’s there,” said Anniston Police Sgt. Michael Webb, who is in charge of traffic enforcement for the city.
Webb said the police department maintains a list of about 10 wrecker companies that are on call, in rotation, to pick up cars when police determine they need to be towed — typically when a car has been wrecked or is left abandoned.
The problem, he said, is that not all of those towing companies are full-time operations. People who come to claim their cars sometimes find that the wrecker company is closed, which typically comes with a daily storage fee.
In the change approved Tuesday, the police department would work only with wrecker services affiliated with a body shop that is open during the regular work week. Body shops could use their own wreckers or contract with existing wrecking companies.
Webb and City Manager Steven Folks said the arrangement means that none of the existing towing companies have to lose their business, even though they’ll have to work through body shops.
Folks said complaints about towing are common.
City Councilman D. D. Roberts said he hasn’t heard as many complaints about towing as he expected in the last few months. He suspects the pandemic played a role.
“The pandemic has hit the city’s night life pretty hard,” he said.
Still, Tuesday’s change may not significantly affect towing at restaurants and bars. Police said most of the towing that’s done from private parking lots is arranged by the property owners, not police.
No one spoke against the change at the Tuesday meeting. It was the first time the change was brought before the council, but the council voted 4-0 to waive the usual requirement to wait until a second meeting to hold a final vote on the issue. Councilman Jay Jenkins wasn’t present at the meeting.
The council also voted 4-0 to join with the Calhoun County 911 Board in seeking bidders for an ambulance service to cover the “quad cities” area east of Anniston and Oxford. That area, which isn’t within city limits, was covered by Oxford EMS after that company ceased operation last year.
Since then, Anniston EMS has covered Quad Cities, though officials for the 911 board say they’re required by state law to seek bidders to provide the service.