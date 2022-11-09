Police seek help searching for missing woman

Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing for three months, according to a recent press release.
Miya Shavone Marshall, 36, of Anniston, was last seen on July 30. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers released information about the missing woman Tuesday.
Marshall’s family told police it was not like her to go so long without contacting someone, the press release stated.
Marshall is a 5 foot 2 inch Black female weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Marshall’s whereabouts can contact the Anniston police department’s investigative division at 256-240-4000, or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).