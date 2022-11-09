 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police seek help searching for missing woman

P3 Tips App - 1

Miya Shavone Marshall, 36, of Anniston, was last seen on July 30.

 Courtesy photo

Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing for three months, according to a recent press release. 

Miya Shavone Marshall, 36, of Anniston, was last seen on July 30. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers released information about the missing woman Tuesday. 

Contact Staff Writer Ashley Morrison at ashmorrison1105@gmail.comOn Twitter @AshMorrison1105.

 