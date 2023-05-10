 Skip to main content
Police seek help locating missing Anniston man

Fisher
Courtesy Photo

Anniston police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing man that is believed to be homeless, according to a recent press release. 

Zachary Scott Fisher, 28, of Anniston, was last seen at a warming station in early February. He is a white male, approximately 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and is 5 foot 6 inches tall. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.