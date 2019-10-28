Anniston police charged a man Sunday after, they said, he attacked two officers that afternoon.
Randall Austin Holder, 30, of Anniston was charged with two counts of second-degree assault.
Sgt. Kyle Price said police were called around 2 p.m. to an abandoned property in the 2900 block of Old Birmingham Highway, where they found Holder.
Price said Holder refused to tell police why he was there or answer any of their questions. After police told Holder they were detaining him, Price said, Holder began punching, kicking and trying to choke the officers.
Police booked Holder into the Calhoun County Jail with bond to be set.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction, according to state law.