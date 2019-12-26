Police: Man choked girlfriend in Anniston

Anniston police were investigating Thursday after a man reportedly attacked a woman last week.
Sgt. Kyle Price said the woman was asleep around 10 a.m. at a home in the 2600 block of Callahan Lane when her boyfriend, who suspected her of infidelity, and began choking her.
When the woman called 911, Price said, he threw her cell phone across the room and left the home.
According to Price, the woman was not taken to a hospital after police arrived.
Price said on Thursday police had identified the man, but had not arrested him.
If he is arrested, he could be charged with domestic violence by strangulation and interference with an emergency call.
According to state law, domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison upon conviction. Interference with an emergency call is a Class B misdemeanor.