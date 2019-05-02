An Anniston man was charged Wednesday after, police said, he fired into a 21-year-old man’s home in April.

Thomas Gage Greene, 24, was charged by Anniston police with shooting into an occupied building.

Thomas Gage Greene

Thomas Gage Greene (Calhoun County Jail photo)

Sgt. Kyle Price said Greene was one of a group of people who went to the man’s home on the 4700 block of Old Birmingham Highway around 2:30 p.m. April 19 and fired into the building. According to Price, the man fired back at the group. Price said no one was injured during the shooting.

A relative of Greene’s had previously dated the victim, Price said.

Greene was arrested around 2 p.m. from an address on Carolyn Drive and booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. He was released on bond the day of his arrest, according to jail staff.

Greene is slated to appear in court 1:30 p.m. June 6 for a preliminary hearing.

Shooting into an occupied building is a Class B felony, which can result in a two-decade prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines, per state law.

