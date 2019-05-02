An Anniston man was charged Wednesday after, police said, he fired into a 21-year-old man’s home in April.
Thomas Gage Greene, 24, was charged by Anniston police with shooting into an occupied building.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Greene was one of a group of people who went to the man’s home on the 4700 block of Old Birmingham Highway around 2:30 p.m. April 19 and fired into the building. According to Price, the man fired back at the group. Price said no one was injured during the shooting.
A relative of Greene’s had previously dated the victim, Price said.
Greene was arrested around 2 p.m. from an address on Carolyn Drive and booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. He was released on bond the day of his arrest, according to jail staff.
Greene is slated to appear in court 1:30 p.m. June 6 for a preliminary hearing.
Shooting into an occupied building is a Class B felony, which can result in a two-decade prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines, per state law.