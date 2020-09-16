Police: Man arrested after hitting bar employee with car

Police arrested an Anniston man last week after he allegedly hit a man with a car in July.
Anniston police charged Andrew Michael Gibson, 24, on Sept. 8 with first-degree assault.
Sgt. Randy Grier said Gibson was kicked out of a bar on Noble Street around 2 a.m. July 12. While one of the bar employees who kicked Gibson out was standing outside, Grier said, Gibson hit him with his car.
Gibson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. He was released on bond Sept. 9. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 24.
First-degree assault is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.