Police learn identity of man found in creek

Authorities have identified the body found in a creek near Noble and Front Street earlier this week.

The decomposed body of a man was found by a dog walker Monday, and police have identified the decedent as Michael Christopher Haston Jr., 48, of Munford, Anniston police Sgt. Jason Hawkins said.