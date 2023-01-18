Police identity additional suspect in Monday shooting

A third shooter has been identified in the shooting at the Fox Valley apartment complex in Anniston Monday night, officials say.
During the course of an investigation, Anniston police identified Makotrick Lanier Ball, 18, of Anniston, as a third suspect in the shooting that killed two men around 9:45 p.m. Monday, Anniston police Sgt. Jason Hawkins told The Anniston Star.
Initial reports stated the decedents, Carlos Miller and Charrell Brown were involved in an incident where both men subsequently shot each other, both later succumbing to those injuries in the hospital.
APD has charged Ball with murder for Miller’s death. He has not been charged for the death of Brown.
Hawkins said that an Aniah’s Law hearing was held and Ball is being held without bond in the Calhoun County Jail.
