 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Police identify additional suspect in Monday shooting

Makotrick Lanier Ball
Courtesy photo

A third shooter has been identified in the shooting at the Fox Valley apartment complex in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard on Monday night, officials say. 

During the course of an investigation, Anniston police identified Makotrick Lanier Ball, 18, of Anniston, as a suspect in the shooting that killed two men around 9:45 p.m. Monday, Anniston police Sgt. Jason Hawkins told The Anniston Star. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.