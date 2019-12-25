Police eyeing new tech for next year

Law enforcement agencies in Calhoun County say they have a lot on their Christmas lists, but will have to wait until next year to get those toys.
Authorities said they’d like to see more video surveillance throughout the areas they police.
“Camera systems are great, especially when they’re highly visible for crimes of opportunity,” said Capt. Justin Sanford with Anniston police. “Say there’s a purse laying in a car. They see a camera looking at them.”
Anniston police Chief Shane Denham said his department has been eyeing high-tech surveillance cameras and software for about a year, and the federal grants the agency has been awarded throughout the year will help buy them. He said many of those grants came after Anniston and Oxford entered into a partnership earlier this year with federal agents.
“We started realizing that one of the biggest needs here, or the biggest vacuum, was technology,” Denham said.
According to Denham, his department already has a portable camera trailer which police place at different spots around the city.
Sanford said some of the cameras they’re looking at can run “character recognition” software, which can identify people and vehicles going in, through and out of the city.
“You could say, ‘Show me red trucks,’ and it could show you every red truck that passed by,” Denham added. “It doesn’t take a person sitting down and watching 12 hours of video. You can watch just a few minutes of video.”
He said he’s also looking at cameras that read license plates as they pass by.
“If it’s a stolen car, it can tell you immediately that a stolen car just passed,” Sanford said. “You could have potential suspect vehicles that you’re looking for and input that information and same thing ... It can be as general or specific as you want it.”
Sanford said the department is also getting crime data software that will analyze police reports to show where and when different crimes happen.
“It gives you a probability of your best chance of intervening in those crimes instead of blindly driving around and hoping to get lucky,” Sanford said. “Think of it as directive workforce allocation.”
Denham said the department’s needs are ongoing. He said the department is replacing all of its computers before the new year, and he anticipates that officers will need new vehicles.
“We have to prioritize on a yearly basis,” Denham said.
For Jacksonville police, Chief Marcus Wood said, the list is shorter and more simple. Wood said he’d also like to set more cameras in more public areas. He said Jacksonville police borrowed a portable camera from the East Metro Area Crime Center in Oxford, which opened in May.
Wood also said he’d like for his officers to get more Tasers. According to Wood, police currently share eight to 10 of the stun guns for 30 officers.
“They swap them out between shifts,” Wood said.
Wood said Tasers give officers the chance to defend themselves without having to resort to deadly force.
“You show up and somebody has a baseball bat, which can be, by law, a dangerous instrument,” Wood said. “It’s much better if I can tase a person with a baseball bat than having to use lethal force against them.”
Denham said they’re looking at vendors for these items, and should be able to buy then next spring.
Wood said Jacksonville police applied for a grant to buy Tasers. He said the recipient should be announced in January. Wood also said his department will assess its budget next summer to see if they can afford these items.