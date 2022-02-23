Police departments struggle to keep officers

The Anniston Police Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department are having trouble finding new officers and deputies because of a decreasing pool of applicants.
Anniston police need to fill 17 positions, Chief Nick Bowles said, while Calhoun County’s jail is operating at only half capacity, according to Sheriff Matthew Wade.
“It’s a complex issue,” Wade said. “It’s a tough time for anybody to be in law enforcement.”
Wade said that several factors account for the personnel shortage. He cited pay as one of the major issues, though he said he doesn’t fault the county commission for the lack of wages.
It’s a question of comparative worth: Law enforcement agencies not blessed with fat treasuries struggle to keep up with salaries while retailers such as Hobby Lobby pay similar wages without the added risk.
Those that can pay better, of course, have kept more positions filled. Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood and Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said their offices lack one position each.
When training hits the road
When folks dial 911, they expect their call will bring help from a trained, seasoned police officer, but Wade said it’s hard to keep people on at the current rate of pay. Once officers put a “few good years in,” they can go to other agencies and make more money doing the same job, Wade said.
“I told myself when I took this job in 2016 — I said, ‘If I can go one month and have all of my spots filled with nobody in training, nobody out in the military, with every deputy spot full for one month, I would consider myself a success,” Wade said. “Well we’re going on six years and we have yet to be full or even close to being full.”
Wade said the deficit leaves the remaining officers in a position where they must work harder and more hours than they would if the department ran at full staff. The number of calls it receives doesn’t decrease just because fewer people are working for the department.
“Society as a whole has got to determine what they want out of their law enforcement officers,” Wade said “They’re expecting a gold standard but they don’t want to pay for it.”
Partridge agreed, saying it has been “extremely hard to find exceptional, dedicated individuals” with the portrayal of law enforcement over the past 12 years.
“They feel like they are damned if they do and damned if they don't,” Partridge said. “It’s disgusting how law enforcement officers are being perceived across our country. So that makes it extremely hard to recruit people.”
Image keeps recruiting low
Asked if he thought the George Floyd-inspired police reform and civil rights movement in recent years had a major effect on the public’s perception of law enforcement, Bowles said, “absolutely. That had a lot to do with it.”
“A lot of these incidents, we’re not doing ourselves — as a whole of law enforcement — any favors,” he said.
Bowles recalled being 18 or 19 years old when the Rodney King incident happened in Los Angeles and said the backlash against law enforcement in the early 1990s was similar to that of recent years. However, he said, social media makes that problem worse because the post-and-comment format keeps stories of police-public conflict fresher, for a longer period of time, in the minds of news consumers, compared to the mass media era before social media.
“You know, people just see this big backlash of cops or all this hate, but that’s in Portland or Chicago or New York,” Bowles said. “That’s not Calhoun County, Alabama. This community, and Calhoun County as a whole, very much supports its law enforcement.”
Bowles said he wants to dispel any fears that hateful backlash happens here and said he wanted to send a message that “other areas’ problems are not our problems.”
Bowles said the “overwhelming vast majority” of interactions with residents his officers oversee are peaceful contacts.
Wade backed what Bowles said.
In Calhoun County, the sheriff said, “we treat people differently.”
Still, images and realities merge to keep police work from being a popular consideration for young men and women seeking rewarding work.
“All of that has consequences, and those consequences are that there just aren't a lot of applications for wanting to be in law enforcement,” Wade said.
Bowles said the job is a calling of sorts that requires life-changing decisions. Bowles said he knew from the age of 17 that he wanted to be a police officer.
“This is not a career field to dabble in,” Bowles said. “There’s so much to commit to it, but I believe there are people out there who know they want to do this, we’re just trying to reach those people.”
W H A T T H E Y P A Y
Chief Nick Bowles said the Anniston Police Department offers a total base pay just under $43,000 annually. In addition to that, there is a $150 monthly hazardous duty pay, a $600 yearly uniform allowance, and the city has allowed the department to institute a sign-on bonus of $1,000 once the officer completes their first year.
Bowles said there is also an additional recruitment incentive of $1,000 if the officer recruits someone and they get hired on.
Oxford Police: The starting salary there is $48,856.08 (or $22.37 hourly) with every other weekend off, paid holidays, 12-hour shifts.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office: $16.89 hourly for deputies, and $14.70 hourly for corrections.
Jacksonville Police: $17.19 hourly