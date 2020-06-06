Police brutality protesters debate next steps in Zinn Park

Rev. James Patterson had a clear message for all the people who weren't in Anniston's Zinn Park Saturday afternoon, continuing the protest over the killing of George Floyd.
You can't say “all lives matter,” Patterson said, until you make it so.
“All lives been mattering,” said Patterson, a black Anniston resident. “We just ain't mattered.”
Patterson and the 100-plus others who crowded around the stage at Zinn Park Saturday all seemed to know the message they wanted to send to the world. Some carried signs that said “I can't breathe,” a reference to the last words of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died last month after a police officer kneeled on his neck — and act condemned not only by civil rights advocates but also by many police officers and chiefs.
The entire nation has seen waves of protests every day since a video of Floyd’s death hit the Internet. The energy at the Anniston protest seemed to indicate that the protest movement hasn't lost momentum. Two protests were planned for the park Saturday afternoon, at different times and by different groups, according to people attending the event.
By 5:30 p.m., the advertised time for the second event, a sizable crowd of both black and white demonstrators had already converged on the park. And members of the crowd were well into a lively debate about where to take the Black Lives Matter movement next.
Activists were quick to say that those at the rally need to register to vote. But speakers at the event seemed divided on whether action could wait for election day, and which political races would be the best place to focus their efforts.
“We have to think about the why for all this,” said Oxford resident Lesa Lace, addressing the crowd from the Zinn Park stage. “We have to think about the destination for all of this. People don't even know who's running. And it's not just on them.”
Rev. Eugene Leonard said celebrities had failed young people, by drawing their attention to national political races and leaving out local positions, where much of the governance of police is done.
“They're always talking about the presidential races,” Leonard said. "And therefore, since they're trapped in hip-hop, they're trapped when they see those people talking, so whatever you say, it doesn't matter.”
Anniston resident Erica Tolson said the black community tends to vote in city and national elections and needs to focus also on state-level politics.
“We can't only vote in the city and for the president,” said Erica Tolson, herself an announced candidate for Anniston city council. “We can vote for the legislators, for senators and representatives.”
Many in the audience, largely younger people holding signs, listened to the debate without chiming in. Pulled aside for a moment, protester Dealove Aniosadebe said she wants the public to know that she has experienced racism in Anniston.
“It needs to stop,” she said. Asked what her next step would be, Aniosdadebe said she'd be back to protest again.
Glenn “J.R.” Jones of Anniston said that until things are noticeably better for black people, people will continue to protest. He said that beyond that, he wasn't sure what would come next.
“Until real change is able to be seen, we won't be able to see anything else,” he said.
Protesters did seem to agree on one thing. Hearing news that Confederate monuments Jacksonville had been vandalized at some point over the weekend, organizers said they didn't support vandalism at upcoming rallies, something organizers said would distract from the movement's message.
“Do not bring spray paint!” Lace shouted to the crowd, a shout that was echoed by others.
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood on Saturday said the vandalism didn't seem to be tied to Black Lives Matter and may be connected to a tagger who was vandalizing parks in the city before the George Floyd protests began.