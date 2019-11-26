Anniston police on Tuesday identified a woman whose body was found last week as an Anniston resident reported missing earlier this month.
According to Sgt. Kyle Price, the body was identified as 49-year-old Denise Mays of Anniston.
Asked about the cause of Mays’ death, Price said results of an autopsy were pending.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said foul play is not suspected in Mays’ death.
Mays’ body was found around 7:30 a.m. Nov. 20 on the porch of an abandoned house in the 2900 block of Noble Street.
Authorities told The Star a bystander who had spotted Mays’ body flagged down a Calhoun County sheriff’s deputy to notify him. According to Brown, Mays had been on the porch for a few days.
Mays’ family members initially reported her missing to Anniston police Nov. 10 after she was last seen walking near the intersection of 18th Street and Noble Street.