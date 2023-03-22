Police: Anniston student 'grazed' when gun fires following bomb scare

Anniston High School handled both a bomb threat and gun fired on campus on the same day, according to police.
Anniston Police Department stated in a news release that around 12:45 Wednesday afternoon, Anniston High School’s school resource officer learned of a bomb threat on the campus.
After clearing the building on account of what was later determined to be a false alarm, police say that a firearm was discharged and that a student was “grazed” with a projectile.
The release stated that the injury the student sustained was not life-threatening.
Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles told The Anniston Star that the two incidents were completely separate and not related to each other.
“As the students were going back in, the gun was negligently discharged injuring another student,” Bowles said.
It is unclear at this time how the gun arrived on campus or who might have been responsible for it, as police have released limited information in the case.
The investigation is ongoing and further information is expected to be released Thursday, Bowles said.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.