Police: Anniston student 'grazed' when gun fires following bomb scare

Two alarming incidents were totally separate, chief says

police school

There was already a police presence at Anniston High School Wednesday on account of a bomb hoax when a firearm discharged.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Anniston High School handled both a bomb threat and gun fired on campus on the same day, according to police. 

Anniston Police Department stated in a news release that around 12:45 Wednesday afternoon, Anniston High School’s school resource officer learned of a bomb threat on the campus. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.