Anniston police charged a man Wednesday after, they said, he attacked a woman early that morning.
Police charged Antwan Khalil Shaver, 33, of Anniston with second-degree domestic violence.
Lt. Chris Sparks said Shaver and a woman got into an argument around 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 4900 block of Lindale Drive.
Sparks said Shaver and the woman went outside, where Shaver hit her in the head with a brick and walked away.
According to Sparks, police later found Shaver near the intersection of Glade Road and U.S. 431 and arrested him.
Sparks said the woman had a large knot on her head, but he was unsure if she went to the hospital.
Shaver was booked into Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Friday, with bond set at $15,000. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 25 for a preliminary hearing.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction, according to state law.
