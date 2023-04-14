Poland prime minister visits Army Depot; wants similar operation in Europe

Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki paid a visit to the Anniston Army Depot on Wednesday where he revealed his country would receive 14 Abrams tanks by 2024. Morawiecki also said he was working toward having Poland to be the production location for the depleted uranium cores the tanks use.
He said the 14 tanks will be used to replace Soviet-era tanks Poland had donated to Ukraine to help fight off the Russian invasion.
The depot’s specialization in refurbishing Abrams tanks drew Morawiecki to Anniston to personally observe the process.
Morawiecki said 250 additional state-of-the-art Abrams tanks and 16 modernized tanks have also been ordered from the United States.
The visit received little press attention from U.S. news outlets but was covered by Polish and European news agencies. The Polish Press Agency reported the prime minister was in Anniston to discuss with military officials and depot management “about the possibility of establishing facilities in Poland that will maintain and repair Abrams tanks in Europe.”
“I want a service center for Abrams tanks for the whole of Europe, for maintaining their battle readiness, to be located in Poland. This is possible. I am in talks regarding this,” Morawiecki said in a press conference from Anniston broadcast on Polish public television, adding Romania is also considering an Abrams tank purchase.
The move on Poland’s part comes as Russia’s aggression against Ukraine causes worries by all the NATO countries.
Poland has the 13th longest border with Russia measuring 144 miles. By contrast, Kazakhtan has the longest Russian border with 7,512 miles.
Romania does not share a border with Russia but does have a 381-mile border with Ukraine.
Morawiecki called the equipment “an armored curtain that will protect the eastern part of Poland.”
“We are convinced that with this armored curtain that strengthens our security, American businesses will also come,” Morawiecki said.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.