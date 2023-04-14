 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Poland prime minister visits Army Depot; wants similar operation in Europe

Mateusz Morawiecki Poland Prime Minister at Anniston Army Depot

Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, tours the Anniston Army Depot on Wednesday. Morawiecki revealed his country would receive 14 Abrams tanks by 2024. Morawiecki also said he was working toward having Poland to be the production location for the depleted uranium cores the tanks use.

 Courtesy of the Polish Press Agency

Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki paid a visit to the Anniston Army Depot on Wednesday where he revealed his country would receive 14 Abrams tanks by 2024. Morawiecki also said he was working toward having Poland to be the production location for the depleted uranium cores the tanks use.

He said the 14 tanks will be used to replace Soviet-era tanks Poland had donated to Ukraine to help fight off the Russian invasion.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.