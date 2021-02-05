Phillip Tutor: The remaking of Alabama’s coat of arms

A few years ago, back when Vaughn Stewart was Anniston’s mayor, I took a call one afternoon from City Hall. The mood sat somewhere between sincere concern and near panic.
Minutes earlier, The Star’s editorial board had published an online opinion about a benign City Council matter, along with an often-used photograph of the mayor. The picture, along with the editorial, was utterly unremarkable: a tieless Stewart, seated and smiling.
City Hall had an urgent request.
Can you remove the picture?
Like, now?
The problem wasn’t the mayor, but instead what was hanging on the office wall behind him — the state of Alabama’s official coat of arms. Unlike its predecessor, the Stewart City Hall embraced progressive policies and blanched at the image of the mayor with that coat of arms.
Specifically, with the Confederate battle flag, which the state’s heraldic shield prominently features. Compositionally, the photograph couldn’t have been more surreal. No Photoshop, no trickery. The flag seemingly perched on the left shoulder of Anniston’s mayor.
That was then. Now, state Rep. Laura Hall, D-Huntsville, has prefiled a bill in the Alabama Legislature that calls for the removal of that Confederate imagery from the coat of arms. Given Republicans’ control of state government, Hall’s bill is assuredly dead on arrival. But that’s not the point.
Instead, it’s that Hall’s bill is another reminder of Alabama’s reluctance to join other Southern states who are moving toxic images of our past into museums, where they belong, and out of public spaces, where they don’t. Our western neighbor, for heaven’s sake, has even bleached Confederate imagery from its state flag.
Nearly six years ago, in a rare highlight of his regrettable tenure, former Gov. Robert Bentley stealthily removed four Confederate flags from the state Capitol. Two summers later, though, Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law the reprehensible Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, the poorly designed and thinly veiled protective blanket for the state’s Confederate monuments, Confederate statues and Confederate-named buildings.
As laws go, Ivey’s preservation act is a house built on sand. Its teeth haven’t prevented cities from removing Confederate monuments; Anniston, for example, relocated its John Pelham obelisk to Janney Furnace Park in Ohatchee last year. And its sweeping language has birthed nothing but confusion and imprecision. Repealing it would make too much sense.
North Carolina announced this week that its Department of Motor Vehicles no longer would issue Confederate-themed plates. Texas stopped years ago, too, as did Maryland.
Virginia still issues Sons of Confederate Veterans plates, but they don’t feature the flag. There’s a bill in the South Carolina Legislature that would end the practice. But there’s no such bill in the Alabama Legislature. If there were, it likely would share a similar fate with Hall’s bill.
Read Hall’s bill. She doesn’t want to closet the Coat of Arms, which includes the flags that have flown over the land that became Alabama — Spain, France, Great Britain, the United States and the aforementioned Confederacy. Visually, all she’s proposing is to replace the Confederate flag with the state flag.
Put another way, all she’s proposing is to remove the flag indelibly linked to the South’s desire to continue enslaving Black people, selling Black people and treating Black people as human chattel.
“It is a small thing, but it is an important thing as we look at diversity and inclusion with Alabama,” Hall told Montgomery TV station WSFA. “By altering the seal and by then removing the allowance for the former Confederacy to continue to exist and espouse the negative that so many of us see.”
Funny thing, though. This has nothing to do with Alabama’s official state seal affixed to the governor’s lectern during press conferences. Funnier still, Alabama survived 120 years without a coat of arms, and no one seemed to mind.
In 1923, Bernard Tieman — a New Yorker! — provided the Alabama State Department of Archives and History a sketch of a proposed coat of arms. The archives’ director displayed an enhanced version in the department. It took another 16 years before Juliet Dixon, the wife of Gov. Frank Dixon, urged the Legislature in 1939 to proclaim it as Alabama’s first official heraldic shield.
And here Alabama is, still beholden to a coat of arms designed by a New York man that features an offensive image the nation is finally giving its just due.
That’s why Anniston’s City Hall hated that photograph, for the visual impression it created. The reasons why are more evident today than ever before.
