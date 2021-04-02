Phillip Tutor: The bomb in an Oxford bedroom

Earl Underwood lives today near Colorado’s peaks in Denver, where he works as a geologist. He’s in his mid-40s. Four decades ago, he lived in Oxford and kept a 25-pound military-grade practice bomb in his bedroom.
It was his plaything.
He was 8 years old.
“I don’t think very many people can tell that story,” he said.
No kidding. But that’s the type of story you heard in and around Fort McClellan in the early 1980s. Back then, Calhoun County was steeped in all things Army. A whole generation of children — children like Underwood — had grown up in the shadow of a sprawling military installation that had trained soldiers for multiple wars and remained one of the area’s economic powerhouses.
Underwood is fine, by the way. His bomb didn’t explode. The arc of modern McClellan’s story, however, is often told as if its deadly relics are no longer a concern. But nuance matters.
Today, McClellan proper is safe. Millions of federal dollars paid for years of cleanup efforts that allow people to live at McClellan, study at McClellan, recreate at McClellan and work at McClellan.
The rub, though, is the Mountain Longleaf National Wildlife Refuge and its valuable stand of old-growth longleaf pine forest. More than 8,000 acres of this prized forest was spun off from McClellan after the post’s mothballing in 1999.
The Army used those hills east of McClellan’s center — up around the crest of Bains Gap Road, for instance — as an artillery range. While cleanup of McClellan proper is a success story, that’s not the case with the refuge. Unexploded ordnance remains embedded in portions of those hills, and federal funding for cleanup ended in 2019.
Two years ago, an Army spokesman told The Star the $40 million cleanup contract that ended that year wouldn’t finish the job in the wildlife refuge. More money was needed — and still is. Funding has been requested through governmental channels, said Pete Conroy, director of Jacksonville State University’s Environmental Policy and Information Center and a key player in the forest’s national designation, but it’s not on the immediate horizon.
Translation: Heed those warning signs in the wildlife refuge.
The thread that connects Underwood’s story with today’s wildlife refuge is “Project Beware,” an early-1980s public-service program designed to warn Calhoun County residents about the dangers of military munitions.
Which sounds a bit nuts. But by the time Underwood was in elementary school, thousands of Army munitions were unaccounted for, either from Fort McClellan, Pelham Range or Anniston Army Depot. Some were stolen. Others were discarded or misplaced. In 1982, two boys swiped grenades from Pelham Range; both were injured. In 1983, the year Project Beware began, two other boys pilfered a 35-year-old “bazooka rocket” from Fort McClellan and were caught without incident.
By the spring of 1984, the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Detachment (EOD) had received 29 reports of unexploded ordnance in the community and recovered 1,984 munitions, including two smoke-screen hand grenades, a 75mm live tracer round, 1,770 live blank rounds, 20 empty land mines, two booby-trap simulators, two 90mm cartridges, 154 blank 5.56mm rounds, 75 mortar shells, and 22 BDU-33 practice bombs, one of which was found in a storeroom at Tenth Street Elementary School. A student, thinking it inert, had brought it to class.
Underwood isn’t positive, but he suspects his bomb — another of those BDU-33s — came from a scrap heap at the depot. His grandfather, a U.S. Marine, worked there for years, and on weekends they’d collect discarded wood from the scrap heap. Over time, they built a barn with it on family land in Eastaboga.
The blue bomb — about 24 to 30 inches long, with four “fins,” Underwood said — “was just a thing that used to lie around. It was in (my grandfather’s) basement for years.” They thought it was harmless junk. When he was 5 or so, his grandfather let him take it home.
Underwood dropped double-A batteries inside it. He stuck magnets to it. He was fascinated with the military and had an old Army footlocker in which he kept stuff he collected: spent shells, an old gas mask. The bomb sat nearby.
“That’s what I grew up doing,” he said. “I grew up in the woods playing army, so it was awesome to have.”
Thanks to Project Beware, his mother ratted him out and called Oxford police, who sent in EOD to confiscate the bomb. EOD personnel told the Underwoods there was enough munition inside it to blow off someone’s fingers.
Forty-something Earl Underwood gets it. Boys shouldn’t have bombs in their bedrooms. But 8-year-old Earl Underwood was ticked.
“Yeah, I was, it was mine,” he said. “But when I heard the Army was coming out, I was like, ‘Wow, let’s see now what happens.’”
Email: ptutor@annistonstar.com