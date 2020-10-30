Phillip Tutor: Robert Tinsley, from Anniston to Arlington

The mortars struck Tan Son Nhut Air Base, killing and wounding South Vietnamese and Americans alike, though the burgeoning poet from Anniston’s Zion Hill neighborhood emerged unscathed, a fortunate soul amid a hellish place.
Robert Tinsley’s father had instilled in his children a dedication to four main principles of living: God, church, family and community. In both war and peace, duty — a commitment to excellence in everything — was fundamentally understood.
The Air Force captain from Anniston didn’t defend lives or save them; his grim role with the 377th Combat Support Group required accurate reporting of casualties amid chaos, an early link between battlefields and grieving families. And his performance during that North Vietnamese attack in the spring of 1966 earned him an official U.S. Air Force Headquarters commendation.
“Only excellent advance planning, precisely designed procedures, and unswerving dedication to duty on your part and on the part of your NCOs (non-commissioned officers) could have brought the favorable notice,” said Tinsley’s commanding officer, Lt. Col. Bernard J. Yates.
Robert Louis Tinsley, who retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force, died Oct. 6. He was 87. His family held his funeral last week. His burial will take place next spring at Arlington National Cemetery, a lofty desire requested in his will.
“He was very clever, outgoing, engaging and somewhat talkative,” said his brother, James Tinsley Jr., who also retired from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel. “Everything he set out to do, he had a great interest in it and pursued it with great vigor.”
All of this seems so insufficient, so superficial, because Robert’s remarkable life deserves more than a few impermanent newspaper paragraphs.
His is a Renaissance story that originates in Anniston’s deeply segregated past and touches on a trove of unrelated things: public education, Tuskegee University and its ROTC, his father’s vaunted place in the city’s civil rights history, Mount Zion Baptist Church, a love of poetry and prose, the Air Force, a mother lost in childbirth, and a Pentagon postwar assignment.
Describing Robert Tinsley as a retired Air Force officer who served three consecutive years in Vietnam is akin to saying George Wallace was an ambitious politician from the south Alabama backwater of Clio.
Truth be told, the Tinsley family is Anniston royalty, a family of substance and grace, and all of its mentions must start with its patriarch, James Tinsley Sr., whose iconic presence in Anniston’s biracial efforts during the rocky beginnings of integration can’t be overstated.
To his children, James Sr. forged a lifelong love affair with Tuskegee, his alma mater (Class of 1923). Three Tinsley kids earned Tuskegee degrees. And it was during a visit to that campus that brothers James Jr. and Robert decided they wanted to join the ROTC.
James Jr. was 10. Robert was 8.
“We were pondering what life endeavors we wanted to pursue,” James Jr. said. “We saw at that time a couple of fellows in ROTC uniforms and we decided that’s what we wanted to do. We didn’t want to do anything but that. That was going to be our lifetime profession.”
Of the two, Robert was the extrovert and a budding entrepreneur, James Jr. says.
Robert “hired” a friend to help him make door and window screens that he sold to homeowners in Zion Hill, one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods.
On weekends he would walk to Noble Street and shine shoes, making $14 to $15 a day.
They both worked with a construction company in the summers.
“We had to be industrious to help support the family,” James Jr. said.
At Tuskegee, Robert joined the university’s renowned choir and graduated in 1955, earning him his Air Force commission. (James Jr. starred in sports.) By the time he retired from active duty in 1975, Robert’s 20-year military resume glistened with 11 medals and commendations, including three Bronze Stars, a Meritorious Service Medal and an Armed Forces Honor Medal from the Republic of Vietnam.
Then, he wrote.
The lieutenant colonel who survived a mortar attack near Saigon used poetry as a conduit for a larger discussion central to his family’s story. In 1978 he published “Whom Shall We Call Our Brother,” a poetry-and-prose collection that built on the lessons of segregated Anniston and the wider world he’d experienced. A “New Voices in American Poetry” anthology featured his work in 1976. Twice the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge honored him for patriotic essays written near the end of this military career.
From his Virginia home, the retired Air Force officer spent 25 years as the personal manager for James Farmer, colleague of Martin Luther King Jr. and co-founder of the Congress of Racial Equality.
This was, as his brother explained, how Robert Tinsley pursued life, with great vigor and the urgings of a father who “gave us expectations for achieving those heights and always reaching for excellence.”
Born in Anniston. Buried soon in Arlington.
A story too dense to commemorate in so few words.
“He was very devoted and had a great love for people, particularly those less fortunate than he,” James Jr. said. “He always reached out to them. He made no distinctions about what rungs of life you were in or what family you were from.”
