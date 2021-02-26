Phillip Tutor: Natchez’s road map for Anniston

Lauded for its beauty, admired for its low taxes and quality of life, the city reached its apex when Ike was president and Elvis wore Army green. The ethos of the mythical New South was in full bloom. Never had its population been this high.
The New South’s bubble burst, though. That credo worked in Atlanta, in Birmingham, in Nashville. But it didn’t work for everyone. Businesses in the city closed. Factories shuttered. Jobs left. The economy, insufficiently diversified, fell behind. And the population that had risen throughout the 20th century fell like a kettlebell tossed in a lake.
A 17 percent population loss in the ’60s. An 11 percent drop in the ’80s. Residents died, residents moved away, and few replaced them. By 2000, the city’s population dipped another 5.5 percent, and it didn’t get better in 2010 (a 14.5 percent loss) or 2020 (a 7.5 percent loss).
Sounds like Anniston.
But it’s not. It’s Natchez, Miss., a city whose history is grander than Anniston’s, whose weather is more humid than Anniston’s and, in one regard, whose out-of-the-box strategizing is braver than Anniston’s.
What Natchez and Anniston share is a brutal truth; they’re smaller, people-wise, than they once were. Natchez, population 14,000, has lost roughly 39 percent of its people since 1960. Anniston, now with 21,000 residents, saw its population drop 36 percent over the same period.
Their inherent differences are admittedly stark: Anniston doesn’t sit on a Mississippi River bluff; Natchez doesn’t have an impressive southern neighbor that’s largely surpassed it. But Natchez’s efforts to lure in new residents — literally paying them to move there — is neither foolhardy nor a gimmick.
It’s also not a permanent fix. Instead, it’s one tool the city can use to change its narrative: Rather than accepting its decline, it’s a city attractive to middle-class workers who value home ownership, affordability and a small-town pace.
The program, called Shift South, is offering up to $6,100 in incentives to people willing to relocate to Natchez or Adams County, Miss. It’s open to remote workers who agree to buy homes worth at least $150,000 and continue working for employers not in that region. Each of the 30 recipients will receive up to $2,500 in relocation expenses and a $300 monthly stipend for the first year.
On the hook for that money is Natchez Inc., the economic and community development agency for Natchez, its county, Adams, and Vidalia, La., the 4,000-person city that sits across the Mississippi. The agency expects an investment return within the first 12 to 18 months for each recipient — already-employed recipients who wouldn’t drain the local job market but would become taxpaying homeowners.
Remember, this isn’t about replacing the thousands of lost residents, certainly not in a single, fell swoop. It’s about altering the paradigm, not to mention attracting the brand of 21st-century worker — with home offices, who telecommute — that drives so much of today’s pandemic economy.
This isn’t foolishness cooked up in the South Mississippi heat. Similar programs are on the books in Baltimore, Tulsa and Topeka. State incentives are under way in Maine and Alaska. On their radars are middle-class, mobile workers eager for either (a.) cheaper home prices or (b.) a certain style of living, or both.
“It is our hope,” Natchez Inc.’s Chandler Russ has said, “that we can grow our community through this campaign and encourage those to join us in Natchez while earning a great living for themselves and their families.”
Economic developers in Anniston and Calhoun County could do worse than an exploration of a Natchez-style program. The bugaboo is money, which isn’t bountiful. And, quite frankly, the most progressive, forward-thinking elected body in Calhoun County today isn’t Anniston’s or the county’s; it’s Oxford’s, hands down.
But the opportunity exists, though it needs proactive, not reactive, leadership from Anniston’s City Council, the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and their assorted economic developers. McClellan residential sites sit undeveloped. New housing in Golden Springs is on tap. Middle-class neighborhoods decorate the county along Alabama 9 and U.S. 431 and Choccolocco Road. More so than Baltimore and Tulsa and Topeka, Natchez may have unwittingly given Anniston a roadmap to consider, not avoid.
Today’s Anniston craves successes, even slight ones that move the needle in inches, not miles. Too often the city obsesses over what it can’t accomplish, of what critics say can’t be done. But first, you have to try.
