Phillip Tutor: ‘My address is homeless’

For a while, the tall man in a U.S. Army jacket stood in the back of the room, listening to Annistonians debate the merits and fears of opening a homeless shelter on Leighton Avenue.
To the mic they came, advocates and opponents alike, reciting their names and addresses before speaking. Emotions were palpable. Anger was real. The City Council listened.
Then it was the tall man’s turn.
He approached the mic.
He took off his hat and introduced himself.
“My name is Doug Wallace.”
He paused.
“My address is homeless.”
That’s what Tuesday night’s council meeting was about. Yes, it was about a potential agreement between the city and three reputable local agencies to turn an aging south Anniston building into a much-needed homeless shelter. But embedded in this remarkable event at the City Meeting Center was the plight not of nameless, faceless, forgotten people but of men and women like the tall man in the U.S. Army jacket and this city’s willingness to assist them.
Remember his name, Doug Wallace.
The 127-page grant application that resulted in a $300,000 state award to address homelessness in Anniston sheds light on questions that have riled some neighbors of a proposed shelter and services center.
“I don’t know how to put it into any more words,” he said afterward, “but we need help.”
There are no irredeemable villains in this, by the way. Not yet, at least. South Anniston residents should ask jagged questions about this project. That doesn’t make them heartless. Don’t demonize them for voicing realistic concerns about the shelter’s location. And acknowledge, too, that south Anniston isn’t monolithically white or well-to-do. Race and income shouldn’t be in play here.
But humanity is. Don’t forget that, either.
I’m not sure there’s a path forward that sees the city accepting the 85-bed nursing home from Noland Health Services and allowing the United Way, Interfaith Ministries and The Right Place to use a $300,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to open a full-service homeless shelter.
The nursing home sits in Ward 3, and Councilman Ben Little has already embarked on a scorched-earth crusade to kill the deal. Tyler Hill homeowners have coalesced against the proposal. The nonprofits are being labeled as untrustworthy liars, which is preposterous. And an online wave of mischaracterizations and falsehoods is unfairly tainting the proposal.
These nonprofits aren’t blind to this. Interfaith Ministries executive director April LaFollette told me she’s concerned that the project may “fall to the wayside and become delayed by the bureaucracy of the situation,” though I fear the outcome will prove worse than that.
Anniston politics is why. Little is right to want input on Ward 3 projects, and both he and Councilman David Reddick — the body’s only black members — say they were essentially left in the dark on the shelter’s plans. Neither one of them, though, can let any slight, real or perceived, go unreturned.
For what it’s worth, LaFollette says the nonprofits had the “understanding” that another council member had told Little of the proposal. For now, the truth is irrelevant. Little’s opinion is entrenched. And it’s obvious that the nonprofits erred by not aggressively informing the council members most likely to undermine any project that harms their sensitivities.
But if you’re thinking that LaFollette and her colleagues have shunned Little and Reddick, you’re wrong. Listen to this story from Lori Floyd, director of The Right Place:
“I spent 45 minutes on the phone with him (several months ago) asking him to come to my agency and meet with me to learn more about what my agency is doing,” Floyd said. “And to this day, and I’ve been here seven years, he has not stepped foot in my building.
“I have also invited Reddick to come speak with me and learn more about what we are doing in the community. I have asked them to come, and they have not come.”
Leave it to Floyd, arguably Anniston’s leading advocate for the homeless, to refocus attention to its rightful place. Earlier this year she found a homeless man dead in an abandoned building. She knows the human cost if this project fails amid council arguments and residents’ valid questions.
“In the meantime we’re putting the burden on the homeless,” she said. “That’s who is paying the ultimate price. Not any of the council members, not us. We have a house to go to. So for every argument they have that they bring to the table, it’s just one more day that somebody is sleeping in the cold.”
Doug Wallace has slept in the cold for three years, he says.
He served in the National Guard in the 1980s and used to work at a local golf course. Then he lost his job.
At night he bunks in an abandoned building. He says he’s not an illegal drug user or a criminal. “I’m just someone who is down on his luck,” he said. “We’re not all bad people.”
And what happens if Anniston doesn’t help its homeless?
“It’s going to get worse,” he said. “I’ve already seen it get worse. I’ve been out there and witnessed it myself.”