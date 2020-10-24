Phillip Tutor: Jack Draper sees illness, recovery and faith as steps to mayor's office

There is a peace surrounding Jack Draper, an understated countenance and calmness, that seems askew. It shouldn’t be that way. Being the mayor of Anniston means swimming in a pool of stress and strife, a place where even the little things are laborious, or worse.
He is the mayor who harbored no lifelong ambitions to become mayor of his hometown. But next month he will be sworn in for a second term, pairing him with Chip Howell as the only Anniston mayors to survive re-election in the last two decades.
Draper offers an explanation.
“At the end of the day, I believe this is the thing I’m supposed to be continuing to do,” he said Friday. “I believe in Anniston, I believe we can help make this a better place, a better neighbor. I just fundamentally believe this is what I’m supposed to be doing.”
Which sounds contrived, if not hopelessly Pollyanna. But Draper’s fuller story — one he is more than willing to tell — centers on brutal honesty and self-awareness, and has everything to do with his conviction that he is in the right place, at the right time.
Draper is a recovering alcoholic. He neither runs nor hides from it. He’s been sober since 2006, he says. And his sobriety is marked by what he describes as a deepening relationship with God that has guided his decisions to run for office and how he captains Anniston’s often-argumentative City Council.
“It took getting sober to have that kind of relationship,” he said. “I’m thankful for that … I’m thankful of hitting my rock bottom — because I’d be a miserable S.O.B. without it.”
I’m shocked by that, by the way. I don’t know that Jack Draper, the one who binged on beer and wine and martinis and Scotch — “It didn’t matter,” he said — for nearly two decades. I only know the one of the last four years, the 50-year-old attorney, husband and father of three whose demeanor might be a bit unremarkable, but is hardly miserable.
What I did know is that Draper often offered passing references to his Christian faith, hints here and there about an ever-increasing belief in God and conversations with pastors and priests, not only at The Church of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal, his home church, but at several Anniston-area houses of worship.
Proselytizing isn’t his thing. I asked; he merely answered. But there is no doubt that Anniston’s mayor views life, and by default his political future, through the lens of a Christian whose faith has helped him through his dark periods, and still is.
“It’s greater peace; it’s greater comfort. But there’s also an empowering,” he said. “I think any kind of local office like this can be trying. You have to be able to lean on something that is greater than yourself. And I think the experience of becoming and being mayor has certainly strengthened that.”
That empowerment hasn’t dissuaded Draper’s critics, and they nearly limited him to a single term. Outgoing councilmen David Reddick and Ben Little, two of the mayor’s most fervent judges, have rarely hidden their opposition. Draper smiles when I mention that. “We’ve had some contentious times and contentious meetings,” he said, “but I think I’ve been able to keep a level head through that, and I credit all of that to my spiritual growth and my relationship with God.”
Reddick took the mayor to a runoff and lost earlier this month by a scant 199 votes. It was telling that Draper’s support at Anniston’s majority-Black polling places was slim, if not non-existent. But his first-term successes — construction of the new federal courthouse; warding off a deannexation campaign; a marked reduction in violent crime with the help of federal authorities — can’t be erased from his mayoral resume.
The thought crosses my mind: Would Draper have run for office if he wasn’t adamant about his strengthening faith?
“I don’t know that I could do it, or I don’t know if I’d want to do it,” he said.
A few minutes later, he interjects.
“And I’ll tell you something else. I do not think I would have won if this is not something I was supposed to be doing,” he said.
That’s not exactly Calvinistic, though it does offer a glimpse into the mind of the man who will sit in Anniston’s mayoral chair for most of this decade. Regardless of how you judge his performance — sorry, spectacular or somewhere in the middle — it’s silly not to admire him not only for where he is, but for where he once was.
“I am a better person (now),” he said. “I think anyone who does anything, if they rely on God and ask him for his grace and favor, they are better off doing whatever they are doing. Not just as a mayor, but as anything.”
