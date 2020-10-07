Phillip Tutor: ‘It is what it is:’ A change for Ward 3

One of Ben Little’s talents is telling stories. Less professorial than ministerial, he’s nonetheless fond of trying to make his point with parables and allegories prone to digressions. Sometimes they make no sense.
Four years ago he left me a polite voicemail the morning after he was re-elected to the Anniston City Council. I still have it on my phone.
“Hey, Phillip,” he began.
That voice, unmistakable.
“I know it’s back to business as usual now,” he said.
After a few niceties, he launched into a cute story about Ralph Wolf and Sam Sheepdog, two Looney Tunes cartoon characters from back in the day. I promise I’m not making this up.
He asked if I remembered them. (I did.) He chuckled when recalling how Ralph and Sam were good friends until they clocked in at work and Ralph spent the next eight exasperating hours chasing Sam, a wolf stalking his prey.
When the 5 o’clock whistle blew, Ralph and Sam would grab their lunch pails, punch out and head home, adversaries no more, old friends again. Same story, day after day.
Little, his prior skirmishes with The Star the stuff of legend, had made his point.
“Talk to you later. Hope all is well,” he said.
Next month Little will again exit Anniston’s council, just as he did in 2012. His loss Tuesday to 21-year-old Ciara Smith is now equally legendary in Anniston political lore — a 68 percent to 32 percent thumping that not even Ward 3’s loquacious councilman can spin.
His election-night reaction: “It is what it is.”
If only it were that simple.
The bitter truth is Little is what his critics say he is: unnecessarily argumentative, often brusque, occasionally rude, fond of publicity, prone to sermonizing. He’s also what his supporters say he is: a staunch defender of Anniston’s low-income and mostly Black neighborhoods. Whether he’s effective in that role is up to citywide interpretation.
Read into that what you will. Little’s loss and Councilman David Reddick’s decision not to seek re-election — he dropped his mayoral bid, too — give Wards 2 and 3 completely new representation come November. A roster overhaul, if you will. In their place will be two political newcomers, Smith and Demetric Roberts, the only African-American council members in a city now majority Black.
Little’s loss was Tuesday’s obvious headline, shocking and revelatory as it was, but to borrow the councilman’s words, here “is what it is:” a fundamental change for Ward 3.
Six hundred and ninety-two people voted in Little’s ward. Of those, 471 voted for the councilman’s youthful opponent. That’s astounding.
Absent exit polling or a Ouiji board, we’ll never know if longtime Little supporters flipped on him, or if enthusiasm for Smith’s unlikely campaign ushered new voters to the polls. The likelihood is there boiled a fair amount of both, part fire, part brimstone, and combined they swept the seemingly unbeatable 63-year-old Little from his council seat.
Either way, Ward 3 voters spoke Tuesday with an authoritative voice, a chorus rising above the nearby hills. They left no doubt. Since 2000 they’d given Little four terms and largely supported his style of politics, a style that mixed a personal crusade against unsupported claims of political corruption with efforts to help the ward’s low-income residents.
Electorally, at least, that style served him well. Most election years it didn’t matter what baggage Little carried. That he was a combative thorn in the side of other council members became a weapon, not an albatross swinging from his neck. His 2016 election even survived Seyram Selase’s legal challenge over absentee ballots.
So what changed? Nothing, really. And voters tired of it.
Little’s brand aged long ago, and Ward 3’s outcomes were hardly better for it. Vendettas against city managers, city attorneys and assorted council members proved unproductive. Four terms of promises to fight until the bitter end didn’t earn a fifth. And Smith’s upbeat campaign resonated with voters, if for no other reason than it didn’t include a continuance of ward-based political feuds.
Little says he’ll largely step aside from politics come November, but that he’s a pastor and will still offer hands to those in need. I hope he’s true to his word.
And if you’re curious, he didn’t leave me another voicemail after Tuesday’s election. There probably isn’t that much to say, truth be told.
