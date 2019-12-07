A few days ago, Charles E. Smith presented Councilman Ben Little a jail inmate Halloween costume during a typically combative Anniston City Council meeting. It wasn’t in jest, either. “I wanted it to be theatrical,” Smith said.
Smith bought the costume at a local party store.
It cost him about $30.
“It didn’t matter what it was,” he said. “I would have paid it.”
Smith lives in Saks. He’s the owner of Lenlock Hobbies and six Anniston rental properties, and he’s not a fan of Little’s politics. That’s clear. He’s keenly aware that Little faces sentencing this week on two misdemeanor ethics violation convictions.
Last month, Smith sat in the back row at a council meeting and held a sign.
“Resign,” it said.
To limit confusion, Smith brought an updated sign to a following council meeting.
“Ben Resign,” it said.
Then came last Tuesday. Smith addressed Little with harsh language during the meeting’s informal public comment period. Before taking his seat, Smith gave Little the costume.
Little’s response (or part of it, at least): “Do you think I give a rip about him holding some sign back there?”
There are two ways to mull over this tiff between the bellicose Little and a longtime Anniston business owner.
One, chalk it up to two stubborn men.
Or, two, wonder why Smith would inject himself into such a public squabble.
The first option is sophomoric. Ignore it.
The second is compelling.
Smith cares for Anniston. Dare I say, he loves Anniston. He’s from an Army family; his father, Charles E. Smith Sr., served in Berlin during the Cold War and that’s where Smith Jr. was born. Smith Sr. was also stationed at Fort Bragg, at Fort Bliss, at Fort Gordon, at Fort McClellan. That’s how the Smiths ended up in Anniston.
Funny part, Fort McClellan brought Little to Anniston, too.
In 1987, Smith opened Lenlock Hobbies. His dad, who left the Army as a command sergeant major, worked there after his retirement. It became a family business operated by Anniston transplants committed to patriotic duty and giving back to the community.
Things crystalize if you ask Smith about Anniston.
He talks about its vacant buildings, its blight, its dilapidated structures, its problematic politics. “Anniston is sick,” he said.
But he also talks with passion about Anniston’s promise and its people, many of whom are colorblind and all in on improving the 21st-century version of this former Army town.
“Anniston has so much potential,” he said. “And I intend to help it be a better place.”
Here’s where context is key. For six months, most substantive Anniston conversations have centered around a single word — deannexation — and the city’s response to this potential calamity. Forward 4 All, the shadowy local nonprofit seeking to deannex nearly half of the city’s population, would seemingly prefer to dissolve Anniston City Schools through a removal of most east Anniston neighborhoods in an unproven theory about boosting property values and increasing business development.
Instead of repair, its supporters would rather run.
In Anniston, 2019 has become a watershed moment for the city’s modern existence. Forward 4 All’s success would split the city largely along racial lines, rendering it smaller, poorer and politically weaker — Calhoun County’s version of Selma, if you will — while the city’s supporters are often either publicly silent or too polite for their own good.
Rarely during these months has someone risen before Little — or the entire council, for that matter — with the force Smith did last Tuesday. Though demonstrative, Smith’s words were from an Anniston businessman who’s not elected, who doesn’t work for the city, who’s not in the media. The theatrics, though, were unnecessary; I would have skipped them.
Costume aside, Smith represents a welcomed splash of public optimism during a summer and fall dominated by pessimistic mentions of deannexation. He knows Anniston is in flux, a city often overwhelmed by political shenanigans and missed opportunities, a city whose steps forward are measured in inches, not miles.
Yet, he’s not giving up.
“If I thought Anniston was doomed, I’m not going to hang on to a business that might go bankrupt,” he said.
The council divisiveness is not a cancer solely of Little’s making. It predates him. Anniston politics are bare-knuckled and eternally frustrating. But for a city with so many who love it despite its confounding truths, I’ve often wondered why this fall’s only maintained groundswell has been among those wanting to tear it down instead of protect it from within.
I asked Smith about that.
“Maybe what I’m doing will get other people to wake up,” he said. “We’ll see.”
