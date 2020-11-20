Phillip Tutor: A crash course in Anniston governance

Governing is hard. Anniston proves it.
It takes precision and coordination and wisdom and patience and teamwork and mettle, but not belligerence or demagoguery. Luck is handy, though.
Anniston’s City Council, its recent versions often basted with that belligerence and demagoguery, reinvented itself in October. But it remains embryonic, and it will until rookies Demetric Roberts and Ciara Smith learn not only the basics of governing a city, but also the nuances of governing a city like Anniston.
Roberts and Smith aren’t bit players, by the way. They’re fulcrums on which Anniston’s governance will pivot during the next four years, and it’s not merely because they replaced David Reddick and Ben Little. It’s that they are the council’s only first-time politicians and its representatives for the wards — Nos. 2 and 3 — requiring the most immediate intervention.
If Roberts and Smith struggle, so will Anniston’s council. So cheer them, empower them, help them if they ask.
Their lessons in Anniston-style government are underway. At this week’s council retreat they were hand-delivered a perfect illustration of how the city often turns even simplistic things into headaches.
It’s classic Anniston, really. During a Sept. 15 council meeting, Reddick proposed an amendment to the city’s budget that would allocate $40,000 for new marching band uniforms at Anniston High. An easy sell, really. Who would veto that?
Ruben Mitchell, who directs Anniston High’s spectacular band, was there. Reddick praised him and his students. Mitchell graciously thanked the council for its consideration, adding that the uniforms were older than some of the students wearing them. According to the minutes of that meeting, Mitchell “stated that it is time for new uniforms and they would provide the students with a sense of pride.” Everyone thanked Mitchell for his civic endeavors.
And then the council voted.
The result was unanimous — 5-0 — because no one would be so heartless to veto band uniforms for Anniston High.
But there was a problem. Of course, there was.
Robert Houston, president of the Anniston Board of Education, told the council this week that neither the board nor Superintendent D. Ray Hill were clued in on the $40,000 allocation until it happened.
Yes, they were appreciative. “But to be honest,” Hill said, “there are some other things that are more needed in the district.”
I’ll translate: a member of Anniston’s council proposed a $40,000 budget amendment for AHS that engendered citywide support but no one at City Hall, or Mitchell himself, told either the board president or the superintendent about it.
If everyone’s telling the truth — let’s take ’em on the word — then it’s an example of lax communication instead of governing malfeasance. But given Reddick and Little’s tendency to handle their wards’ affairs as if they were cowboy councilors free from oversight, the behavior seems a bit roguish.
Roberts has been on the job less than a month, and already he’s getting a taste of Anniston’s governmental nuance. His phone has been ringing, apparently. “Not only am I expected to save the entire west side,” he told The Star’s Tim Lockette, “anything that happens at Anniston High School, I’m expected to make it right.”
Which is how the previous council approved a $40,000 amendment for AHS that school leaders didn’t request or discuss. One council member isn’t expected to solely “make it right” at AHS. By definition, that responsibility falls to the school board and the superintendent.
Anniston’s schools sit amid this unofficial coalition of elected bodies, one charged with overseeing city affairs, the other tasked with piloting schools and their finances. Each benefit when Anniston’s schools are adequately funded, properly staffed and educationally vibrant. Communication trumps cowboy antics.
This may prove to be Roberts and Smith’s biggest contributions to Anniston’s council, a new beginning that doesn’t repeat the past. Governing, hard as it is, doesn’t have to be this difficult.
Email: ptutor@annistonstar.com