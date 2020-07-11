Phil Sanguinetti: a century of warmth, expertise

In the beginning, and the end, was the chemistry.
The chemistry at first was literal, as practiced in industrial companies that demanded rational, analytical minds to carry on their work.
But by the end — by the time Anniston Star president Phil Sanguinetti died Thursday at age 100 — the chemistry was human, in the way he endeared himself to generations of Anniston Star reporters and editors, and earned the respect of generations of Anniston business and community leaders.
“Phil and Elise were among those that we called our tribal elders, and I felt privileged to know them,” said Bill Keller, a former executive director of the Alabama Press Association, referring to Sanguinetti’s wife, who died in 2014.
“A unique person” is the label John Childs offers. Childs, who praised Sanguinetti for “maintaining stability” in the organization, worked under him as assistant to the president starting around 1982 and was later the paper’s business manager.
“He essentially was a rational man, and people in the news business are not necessarily profoundly rational,” Childs said.
Childs recalled Friday that “numbers” were a key factor in the decisions Sanguinetti made for the business side of the company.
“I think he felt his primary role was to preserve the financial integrity of the organization,” said Childs, and data — the numbers — were how he did that.
But Childs remembered him for his warmth, too, and so do many others.
“He was just a gentleman who cared deeply about the company and just as deeply about the people who worked there,” said former Star editor Anthony Cook, who first worked for the company in 1993.
From the late 1980s until 1995 Pati Tiller was a writer at the Jacksonville News, a weekly publication under Sanguinetti’s management since early in his Star employment. Tiller recalled he was “always involved, always connected,” but there was more to it than that.
“We knew he cared about our performance on the job, but he also cared about us off the job,” she said.
“He always thought about us. He was good to his employees,” added Margaret Anderson, a former community life editor of the News, who said that in his early years there, Sanguinetti wanted to learn about all aspects of the business — which even entailed covering a few City Council meetings.
“I never got into any real serious fights with politicians, at least not that I can think of,” Sanguinetti told the magazine Alabama Publisher in a profile interview it printed in February 2008.
Sanguinetti was in Anniston working in a totally different field from newspapers for many years before he joined The Star. Born in Norfolk, Va., on March 14, 1920, Sanguinetti received his B.S. degree in chemical engineering from Virginia Tech in 1942 and was soon hired by the St. Louis-based Monsanto Chemical Co. The next year he was transferred to the research laboratory in the company’s Anniston plant. In November 1950 he married Edel Elise Ayers, the daughter of The Star’s publisher, Col. Harry M. Ayers — although his professional link to the paper lay more than a decade away.
In 1953, Sanguinetti was named the Anniston plant’s senior research chemist, then from 1954-62 he was employed by Mobay Chemical Company, a joint venture of Monsanto and Bayer. Mobay took him to Pittsburgh, but he retained his fondness for Anniston.
Chemical research Sanguinetti was involved in eventually led to the development of urethane foam in the 1950s. After joining The Anniston Star in the summer of 1962 as the national advertising manager — specifically at the request of Col. Ayers — he still enjoyed talking about his Monsanto/Mobay work before Anniston civic club audiences, complete with demonstrations and slide shows.
In 1967 Sanguinetti was promoted to business manager of The Star; at that time he was also serving as editor and general manager of The Jacksonville News, and he continued in that capacity. He climbed another rung on the company ladder when Mrs. Edel Ayers, the colonel’s widow, relinquished active management duties as president and publisher of The Star in June 1969. A management shift gave Sanguinetti the post of vice president and general manager, with direct operational authority over all business and production functions.
Four years later he was named president of Consolidated Publishing Company, the title he would hold for the next 47 years.
At the time, editor and publisher H. Brandt Ayers expressed full confidence that Sanguinetti had “the training, temperament and intelligence to lead us in a new phase of corporate outreach in northeastern Alabama.”
Friday, Josephine Ayers, chairman and publisher of The Star, called her late husband’s brother-in-law a “giant” for both the family and the company.
“The death of Phil Sanguinetti leaves a place that cannot be filled,” Ayers wrote. “His devotion to Consolidated Publishing Company and its employees was his guiding light throughout his life; we are richly blessed to have had him as brother, uncle, boss, and friend.”
Ayers added that burial will be private, but memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, PO Box 1791, Anniston 36202 or the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County.
His presidential duties meant Sanguinetti was often the face of The Star in the Anniston business community. The role suited him well — he was always supportive of the Calhoun Chamber of Commerce, said Linda Hearn, its executive director who’ll notch 30 years with the organization come November.
Hearn remembered Sanguinetti attended the chamber’s economic forums and even its workshops on such topics as sign language, or Spanish for businesses.
“He embraced the idea of lifelong learning and for him that never stopped,” Hearn said. “I just remember him sitting there and soaking it all in.”
His role as businessman made Sanguinetti visible on many boards. According to his official biography, he contributed his time to organizations such as the Choccolocco Council of Boy Scouts, the Stringfellow Memorial Hospital Foundation, the International House Foundation of Jacksonville State University, the Salvation Army and the Rotary Club.
His participation led to praise. In 1987 Anniston Community Theater presented him with the Edel Y. Ayers Award, which was named for the founding director of ACT’s predecessor’s organization — and Sanguinetti’s mother-in-law. The award recognized him for his outstanding contribution to the growth, development and overall success of ACT.
In 2003 he was given a lifetime achievement award by the Alabama Press Association; he had been named to its board in 1973 and as president in 1977.
APA executive director Felicia Mason echoed Hearn’s observations about Sanguinetti’s love of learning: It indeed never stopped, “even into his eighties and early 90s,” she said. “That was just so impressive to me, and made such an impression on me, that he could be the age that he was and never wanted to quit learning.”
In the interview 12 years ago with Alabama Publisher, Sanguinetti was asked by writer Laura Pitts about his many duties at The Star. The old executive — the boss who used to walk through the newspaper’s departments on payday to hand each employee his or her check, the genial host who opened up his home’s back yard every summer to generations of young Yankee reporters — laughed and modestly replied, “I really don’t know what I do.”
But he did offer this: Attitude is one of the more important traits a person carries throughout life, regardless of age. This, Sanguinetti told Pitts, is something he has seen carried out in both constructive and destructive ways.
“If a person has a good attitude, they can do almost anything. Without a good attitude, they can’t do much.”