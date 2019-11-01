The fate of Anniston — as one city, two cities or no city at all — may well depend on the numbers on and actuary’s spreadsheet.
The city’s police and firefighter pension plan is increasingly becoming a topic of concern for both sides in the debate over proposals to deannex Ward 4 and surrounding neighborhoods.
City leaders have said the pension plan will go bankrupt if the ward leaves the city, shrinking city revenues but not shrinking the number of retirees the city pays for. Advocates for a Ward 4 exit claim the plan is headed for insolvency no matter what — a reason, one activist says, to disband Anniston altogether.
But the auditor for the pension plan says the answers are never that simple.
“It’s hard to talk about pension plans in a vacuum,” said Chad Little, the contractor the city hired to oversee the plan.
How we got here
Long before anyone proposed breaking up the city, Anniston’s pension plan was a looming worry for local officials. Little said those problems emerged in part because of the law — specific to Anniston — that set up the pension plan.
The law defined how much the plan would pay out to retirees. According to Star stories from the time, a retiring 30-year firefighter could expect to collect 90 percent of his salary in retirement. But the city’s contribution to the fund was capped at 10 percent of the plan’s need. What’s more, Little said, the city often invested in bonds and missed out on gains it could have made in the market.
“A huge hole developed between what needed to be put in and what we actually put in,” Little said.
By the time the Legislature crafted a fix for the problem, Little said, that gap between what the city should pay and what it actually paid per year — had grown to about $7.2 million. Local officials at the time warned that the pension system would run out of money as soon as 2025.
In 2012, lawmakers changed the city’s pension rules, lifting the limits on city contributions to the plan and requiring the city to fill in the funding gap, with a pension board in place to determine how much the city would need to fill that gap. Little said the city didn’t initially have enough money to close the gap — so they worked out a long-term plan to catch up.
“We decided we’re going to pay this off in what essentially is like a mortgage payment over the next 15 years,” Little said. He said the city’s nine years away from closing the gap, but is on schedule.
Why it matters now
Critics, though, say the plan is headed for insolvency. In interviews and opinion pieces written to The Anniston Star, Anniston lawyer Charles Turner noted that city documents say the city’s financial obligations exceed its assets by $43 million. The numbers “paint a bleak figure of ridiculous underfunding,” Turner wrote earlier this month. He cited the gap as a reason the city’s government might need to be dissolved and the city put into receivership.
Turner is one of the leaders of Forward 4 All, a group pushing for legislation to redraw city limits to place City Council Ward 4 and some neighboring areas out of Anniston. Advocates of the plan say poor academic numbers in Anniston’s schools are hurting their property values.
City Council members have opposed a Ward 4 exit, arguing that it would be a death blow to the police and fire pension plan. Without Ward 4 the city would have less tax revenue and fewer current employees to contribute to the plan, the argument goes, while saddled with the same number of current retirees.
Even one of the fiercest critics of the Ward 4 exit says he believes the pension system is headed for a crash.
“The deannexation would just hurry along the bankruptcy,” said Ward 3 Councilman Ben Little, no relation to Chad Little.
Mayor Jack Draper disagrees.
“That’s just absolutely not how it is,” Draper said.
The question of whose pension predictions are right could matter a lot to Anniston, and soon. State Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, sent a letter to city officials in September, asking for more detail on the pension plan “as I continue evaluating the prospect of a de-annexation legislative proposal.”
Marsh has never committed to sponsoring a deannexation bill, but has said he’s studying the issue.
Like a mortgage
City financial officials acknowledged that the city did report a net position of negative $43 million this year, driven largely by the obligations of the pension plan.
Chad Little said there’s more to that number than there might seem. Rules adopted years ago by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board, he said, required the city to estimate its progress on the pension plan based largely on its contributions in earlier years, when the city was paying much less into the pension system.
City officials are quick to point out that they haven’t had trouble borrowing money, a sign that creditors don’t see the imminent bankruptcy that critics of the city claim is on the way.
Those officials are less clear on the question of whether deannexation would kill the pension fund. Chad Little said it’s reasonable to assume that shrinking the city would make the pension fund harder to support. But he hasn’t done any projections, in part because no one’s clear on exactly how many residents the city would lose and how many police and fire jobs the city would shed as a result.
“Who stays and who goes?” he said. “I don’t know how that gets decided.”
Asked what numbers they sent to Marsh for his analysis, Chad Little said the city hasn’t sent anything yet. He said last week that he was just beginning to figure out what data he needs to send.
Attempts to reach Marsh for comment were unsuccessful.
Meanwhile, Ben Little the Ward 3 Councilman, said he intends to ask his colleagues to hire a separate auditor for another look at the pension plan’s health.
City Manager Steven Folks said he’d rather see less public talk about the plan right now. Folks said he’s confident the pension plan is healthy – though he believes speculation that it might collapse could hurt recruitment of new city employees.
“You’re talking about recruiting young employees and retaining them,” he said. “That’s my biggest concern.”