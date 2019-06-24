When Patsy McKinney moved into her newly-built house on Ossington Avenue two years ago, she didn’t realize just how much traffic she’d see there.
Pitted and narrow, the road winds up a small wooded hillside near McKinney’s home at McClellan, an obscure connector between Batzell Gate Road and Summerall Gate Road.
Well, maybe not that obscure. Not anymore.
“Now that the bypass is there, you wouldn’t believe how many people take this shortcut,” McKinney said.
In recent weeks, Ossington Avenue has been showing up on the radar of local officials, who are seeking a state reclassification that could help them with maintenance on the street.
Ossington’s problem is familiar to anyone who’s explored McClellan, a former Army base that closed 20 years ago, leaving a network of infrastructure for local governments to maintain. Major thoroughfares like Baltzell and Summerall, both named for gates that led into the old fort, are paved smooth with paint marking the lanes. Turn not too far off those main roads and drivers end up on rutted roads that now lead nowhere, with turns toward buildings that are no longer there. Ossington is one of those streets.
“Right now it’s just a two-lane bypass that’s beat all to pieces,” said Dennis Reaves, an Oxford resident who sits on the citizens advisory council for the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, the public body that does much of the long-range road planning for the Anniston area.
Reaves recalls using the road occasionally as a shortcut to Cane Creek, the golf course on the former base. But after completion of Veterans Memorial Parkway – the highway project known to many locals as the Eastern Bypass – Reaves says people have been using the road increasingly as a shortcut through the former base.
That traffic may only get heavier. At one end of Ossington lies Grace Fellowship Church. At the other end is McKinney’s house, built in 2017 according to a date etched into her driveway, which she showed to a reporter. A half-dozen other houses line the road farther up the hill, with one under construction.
The board of directors of the McClellan Development Authority, which is in charge of redeveloping the base, voted last week to ask the state to reclassify the road. It’s now considered a “residential” road, said Libby Messick, a staffer for the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission. The MDA is asking the state to rate it as a “minor collector road,” Messick said.
That would put the road, she said, on state and federal lists for future road funding.
Messick said local governments are responding to residents’ reports about the road, though they still don’t have actual traffic counts to show an increase. She said getting those counts – done by placing strips across the road that record the number of axles that drive over – will be the next step before sending a request to the state. The trick is finding the right time.
“We want to avoid holidays, because you might not get an accurate count,” she said. She said she expects a count sometime after July 4, perhaps in early August.
Maintaining the road is now the responsibility of the city of Anniston. Contacted with questions about maintenance of the road, city engineer Lance Armbrester said via an email that the city’s answers wouldn’t be ready Monday.
Local officials said any state or federal money for the road, if it comes at all, would be months or years away.