‘A once-in-a-lifetime thing’

Parade celebrates Anniston girls basketball team’s first championship

Anniston championship parade

Members of the Anniston High School girls' basketball team show off their AHSAA state championship trophy during the parade on Noble Street in downtown Anniston.

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Kiana Montgomery was grinning ear-to-ear Friday afternoon before the start of a parade in honor of her and her teammates.

Montgomery, a senior and center forward on Anniston High School’s girls basketball team, said she’d been to parades before, but never one like this.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to actually get accomplished in high school,” she said. “To do it in high school, before you actually graduate or leave, is great.”

The parade comes after Bulldogs took home their first-ever state championship after traveling last week to Legacy Arena in Birmingham and beating Deshler in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s class 4A final.

Coaches and parade-watchers said the recognition was well-deserved.

Photos: Anniston High Lady Bulldogs AHSAA State Championship Parade

Photos of the Anniston High School Lady Bulldogs AHSAA state championship parade.

1 of 16

“I’m happy for the kids. We’ve been at it for a long time and they deserve it,” head coach Eddie Bullock said. “We’ve had a lot of great teams that have come before them and, for whatever reason, they didn’t quite finish the task.”

Bullock credited God with the victory.

“I believe in God. I believe in faith,” he said. “Anything is possible when you have faith, and faith without works is dead.”

Sharon Zachery, an Anniston High alumna, said it’s a big accomplishment for the team.

“I graduated in 1979, and I’m still a big Bulldogs fan,” Zachery said. “I’m always trying to do all I can to help at the school and help with morale.”

For Zachery, the parade was a reminder of all the positive things in Anniston.

“Let’s talk more about the positive and less about the negative, I think, because there are more positives than there are negatives,” she said.

Zachery said she would love to have had a bigger crowd to celebrate the team.

“We’ll celebrate with what we have,” she said.

Joanne Pope, who described herself as a fan, said she was glad to support the team.

“It’s such a good thing to see,” she said. “We just like to see them do well, to give them support. We just want to back Anniston High School and other city schools.”

Hopefully, she said, the parade would garner more support for local schools.

Montgomery said she plans to sign next week to play basketball with Shelton State Community College. She said she thinks having a championship under her belt makes her more familiar to recruiters.

“Once you go that far, college coaches come to know you,” she said. “It’s a lot of attention, you could say.”

Asia Barclay, a junior on the team, said it felt amazing to be celebrated with a parade. She said her team had promised the win to their coach beforehand.

“We never thought we’d be here, but we made it all the way like we’d promised,” she said. 

Barclay said the coach had led a boys basketball team to the championship before, and she was proud to have done the same.

“We set the same record they did,” Barclay said. “We were the first to make history.”

