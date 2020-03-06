Parade celebrates Anniston girls basketball team’s first championship

Subscribe to annistonstar.com for complete access to local news from The Anniston Star, The Daily Home, The Cleburne News, The News-Journal and the St. Clair Times. You can use your subscription at our website and with out mobile applications for The Anniston Star and The Daily Home.
Coaches and parade-watchers said the recognition was well-deserved.
Children from day care at the First United Methodist Church in Anniston watch during the Anniston High Lady Bulldogs AHSAA state championship parade on Noble Street in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Members of the Lady Bulldog team greet children from day care at the First United Methodist Church in Anniston during the Anniston High Lady Bulldogs AHSAA state championship parade on Noble Street in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Members of the Lady Bulldogs team show off their championship trophy during the Anniston High Lady Bulldogs AHSAA state championship parade on Noble Street in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Anniston Lady Bulldog head coach Eddie Bullock shows off his state championship hat during the Anniston High Lady Bulldogs AHSAA state championship parade on Noble Street in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photos: Anniston High Lady Bulldogs AHSAA State Championship Parade
Photos of the Anniston High School Lady Bulldogs AHSAA state championship parade.
There was a nice turnout during the Anniston High Lady Bulldogs AHSAA state championship parade on Noble Street in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
during the Anniston High Lady Bulldogs AHSAA state championship parade on Noble Street in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Anniston High School cheerleaders perform during the Anniston High Lady Bulldogs AHSAA state championship parade on Noble Street in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Here come the Lady Bulldogs during the Anniston High Lady Bulldogs AHSAA state championship parade on Noble Street in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Members of the Lady Bulldog team greet children from day care at the First United Methodist Church in Anniston during the Anniston High Lady Bulldogs AHSAA state championship parade on Noble Street in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Members of the Lady Bulldogs team show off their championship trophy during the Anniston High Lady Bulldogs AHSAA state championship parade on Noble Street in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Anniston Lady Bulldog head coach Eddie Bullock shows off his state championship hat during the Anniston High Lady Bulldogs AHSAA state championship parade on Noble Street in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Anniston High School band performs during the Anniston High Lady Bulldogs AHSAA state championship parade on Noble Street in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Anniston High School band performs during the Anniston High Lady Bulldogs AHSAA state championship parade on Noble Street in downtown Anniston. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
“I’m happy for the kids. We’ve been at it for a long time and they deserve it,” head coach Eddie Bullock said. “We’ve had a lot of great teams that have come before them and, for whatever reason, they didn’t quite finish the task.”
Bullock credited God with the victory.
“I believe in God. I believe in faith,” he said. “Anything is possible when you have faith, and faith without works is dead.”
Sharon Zachery, an Anniston High alumna, said it’s a big accomplishment for the team.
“I graduated in 1979, and I’m still a big Bulldogs fan,” Zachery said. “I’m always trying to do all I can to help at the school and help with morale.”
For Zachery, the parade was a reminder of all the positive things in Anniston.
“Let’s talk more about the positive and less about the negative, I think, because there are more positives than there are negatives,” she said.
Zachery said she would love to have had a bigger crowd to celebrate the team.
“We’ll celebrate with what we have,” she said.
Joanne Pope, who described herself as a fan, said she was glad to support the team.
“It’s such a good thing to see,” she said. “We just like to see them do well, to give them support. We just want to back Anniston High School and other city schools.”
Hopefully, she said, the parade would garner more support for local schools.
Montgomery said she plans to sign next week to play basketball with Shelton State Community College. She said she thinks having a championship under her belt makes her more familiar to recruiters.
“Once you go that far, college coaches come to know you,” she said. “It’s a lot of attention, you could say.”
Asia Barclay, a junior on the team, said it felt amazing to be celebrated with a parade. She said her team had promised the win to their coach beforehand.
“We never thought we’d be here, but we made it all the way like we’d promised,” she said.
Barclay said the coach had led a boys basketball team to the championship before, and she was proud to have done the same.
“We set the same record they did,” Barclay said. “We were the first to make history.”
Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563.