Rachel Sparks,11, of Oxford, Al. is joining an all-girl Boy Scout Troop. Their first meeting will be this Monday night in Anniston. pic.twitter.com/UtMJNh6E7y— Bill Wilson (@bwilson_star) March 28, 2019
This Monday night, Troop 5, an all-girl Boy Scout Troop will have its first meeting at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Anniston.
Rachel Sparks, 11, along with six other girls will be the first all-girl Boy Scout troop in the area, paving the way for other girls to have choices in scouting programs.
The path she took to this point began when Rachel was in the first grade. She was ready to sign on with the Tiger Scouts — the Cub Scout program for boys in the first grade — but because she’s a girl, she couldn't join.
Rachel’s mom, Miranda Harmon-Sparks, said she was upset.
“I’m like, ‘Baby you can’t be because they’re not accepting girls into the program yet, they’re talking about it but it will probably be years away.’ She’s like, ‘well that’s not fair,’” Rachel’s mom said.
Later, as a result of a rule change in June 2018, she was able to join Cub Scouts, and as of Feb. 1 the Boy Scouts of America allowed girls age 11-17 to earn the rank of Eagle Scout (they must finish the award by their 18th birthday) according to Rachel’s mom.
Rachel recently became a Girl Scout and plans to wear both caps to earn a “trifecta” of awards from both scouting organizations. She plans to earn her Girl Scout Gold award, the Boy Scout Eagle Scout award and the co-ed venturing Summit award.
Rachel’s mom said her daughter has always been around scouting due to older brother Tanner’s involvement with Cub and Boy Scouts. She sometimes tagged along on some of his adventures.
“She couldn't earn any patches, earn ranks or anything like that because she was a girl, now she can,” she said.
Rachel will continue to participate in both scouting organizations.
“She chose to do the Boy Scout aspect because it’s more high adventure and more outdoors but she enjoys the Girl Scout aspect of going on the weekend getaways and trips,” Rachel’s mom said. The family lives in Oxford.
“She still likes to be a girly-girl but she likes to rough it too,” she said.
Rachel’s mom said that the all-girl Boy Scout troop will be doing the same things the Boy Scouts do.
“It fits in for what she wants because she’s been raised like that,” she said.
Rachel plans on earning her Girl Scout sewing badge this weekend and said she loves the outdoors, rock climbing and backpacking.
“I like to make stuff go kaboom,” Rachel said.
Rachel’s mom said she’s been getting mixed reviews from people about girls joining the Boy Scouts.
“If people are not familiar with the program they see all the negative publicity from both boy and girl scouts,” she said.
Rachel’s mom said they are always looking for new members.
“If they’re interested in being outdoors and having fun, come see us Monday night at 7 p.m. at St. Mark Methodist Church in Anniston,” she said.