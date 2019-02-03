Volunteers from a local grassroots organization spent hours Saturday giving out a free meal to anyone who might need one.
At the beginning of the second consecutive Valentines for the Needy, hosted by Our Community Kitchen at the Unity House in Zinn Park, co-founder Michael Butner said the event was an extension of the Anniston group’s mission of providing for others.
“Our Community Kitchen is about bringing folks together in our community, folks from all walks of life,” Butner said.
According to Butner, most of the food was donated by local people and businesses. Volunteers also gave out clothing donations, candy and Valentine’s Day cards.
Evonne Butner, the group’s other co-founder, said volunteers came to the Unity House around 9 a.m. to start preparing the food. Before the event began, she said she expected they would feed up to 400 people between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
“Last year, when we did this, it poured down rain. We still had about 200 people,” Evonne said. “This year I’ve estimated about 300 to 400 people coming here, because of word-of-mouth and we put out fliers.”
The Butners said they’ve had experience hosting mealtime events around holidays such as Independence Day and Christmas; they decided to add a Valentine’s Day event in honor of Evonne’s favorite holiday.
“A lot of people think it’s for lovers and things like that,” she said. “In my mind, it’s all about love. It’s basically our love given to the people in need.”
In the future, Evonne said, they may consider setting up a Thanksgiving event.
Carolyn and Tyrone White, who received meals, said they were there because they were hungry. Carolyn White said they enjoyed the spaghetti they were served and planned to return for a second meal later in the day.
“It’s nice,” Carolyn said. “I’m glad to have the community.”
William Pearson, who received a meal and volunteered, called for more community involvement in the group’s future events.
“Everything is good, but if we can get some more churches and more auxiliaries to participate in this, it would sure enough be good. And more police stations, fire departments and doctors’ offices,” Pearson said.
Because she used to be homeless, Sylvia Scoggins said it’s important for her to help people in her former situation.
“I can’t give out money to these people, but I can bring food in and help serve and help give clean up,” Scoggins said. “It think it’s something God has called me to do.”
Scoggins said she’s noticed that events like Valentines for the Needy sometimes inspire those who receive help to pay it forward.
“In the long run, that person is going to think about that and they’re going to say, ‘This person, helped me. I need to go and help this person,’” Scoggins said. “It’s going to help more people come together to help get these people where they need to be.”
Before starting their group, Michael Butner said he and Evonne spent three years working at the Anniston Soup Bowl and they spent about as much time feeding people off the clock as they did at work.
Having struggled with poverty and drug addiction, Michael said he understands what the people they’re helping go through.
“I know exactly where they’re at, but I also know that there’s a better life,” he said. “God loves us, and if he can save a wretch like me, I know he can save so many others. And he will, if we’ll just give them a chance.”