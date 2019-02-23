Anniston City Councilman Ben Little says he doesn't have any problem with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Before City Council meetings, Little says, he approaches the flag on his own. He says a prayer. He puts hand to heart and says the pledge.
But later, when the council chamber is full and all rise to repeat the pledge, Little keeps his seat. It's something he's done at council meetings since at least the beginning of the year.
“I don't have to be a robot,” Little said. “Just because everyone else is standing, that doesn't mean I have to.”
Little has long had a reputation as the council's least robotic member, the contrarian councilman most likely to dress down a city manager or be the “one” in a 4-1 vote. His decision to sit out the pledge, he said, is a protest against the council’s vote to censure him for overspending his annual travel budget.
“Just because I don’t say it with the rest of them doesn’t mean I’m not patriotic,” said Little, a retired Army sergeant and pastor of an Anniston church.
Council members in January approved a resolution criticizing Little for spending $6,113 on city-funded travel in 2018. He was the only councilman to exceed the council’s self-imposed $5,000 limit. The resolution is non-binding and didn’t bring any penalties against Little.
Taking a knee during patriotic displays has become more common in recent years, but pledge protests by sitting government officials seem to be uncommon in Alabama.
“This is the first I’ve heard of anything like that,” said Randall Marshall, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama. Marshall said the organization has represented a number of students, and less commonly, teachers who don’t want to be required to say the pledge.
If the city penalized Little for sitting out the pledge, Marshall said, that would likely be a violation of his First Amendment rights.
But that’s not even on the radar for Mayor Jack Draper.
“This is a free country, and I respect a person’s right to participate in whatever protest they choose,” Draper said. “My personal opinion is that it’s disrespectful, but I support his right to do it.”
Little’s protest originally drew little attention, just one of many points of tension in Anniston’s often contentious council meetings. Lately, though, local residents have indicated that they’re not happy that the councilman took a seat. In a council meeting earlier this month, a woman in the audience — who didn’t give her name — rose to call Little out.
Online commenters in recent days called Little a “cancer on the city” and a “POS.” Some also mentioned Little’s recent indictment on state ethics charges. Those charges, which stem from allegations that Little voted against a nuisance abatement on a property he owned, could earn him a sentence of two to 20 years if convicted. He’s set for arraignment March 14.
Protests like Little’s seem to be more common outside of the deep-red Southern states. Four members of the Ann Arbor, Mich., city council took a knee during the pledge in October 2017, according to The New York Times. Sixteen New York City council members took a knee in front of City Hall in September 2017, according to the New York television station ABC 7.
Both protests came not long after President Donald Trump upped the ante on the take-a-knee issue, saying in a Huntsville speech that NFL players who kneel during pregame performances of the national anthem should be fired.
Most local governing bodies open with the pledge, though no one seems to know how widespread the practice is statewide, or when it caught on.
“It’s not something we track,” said Lori Lein, general counsel for the Alabama League of Municipalities.
The earliest references to the pledge in The Star date back to the World War I era. A 1917 wire story noted that “the oath of fealty to the flag, the children’s pledge of allegiance ... is on the lips of millions of loyal Americans.” For decades afterward, references to the pledge in the paper come mainly from the published minutes of local Boy Scout meetings.
But people don’t report on something when it becomes commonplace, something Sonny Brasfield noted when asked how many county commissions do the pledge.
“I don’t think it’s anything they’re required to do,” said Brasfield, director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama. Brasfield noted that a recent change to state open meetings law requires cities to establish procedures for how meetings will run. He said it’s likely many governments put a prayer-and-pledge step in their procedures.
Little claims he’s not alone on stepping away from the typical prayer-and-pledge procedure.
“(Councilwoman) Millie Harris never does the prayer,” he said. Asked to elaborate, Little said Harris had never led the opening prayer at a City Council meeting. That duty typically falls to council members on a rotating basis.
Harris said she typically invites a clergy member or other local resident to say the prayer in her place.
“I feel comfortable inviting other people because there are a lot of people who are very comfortable doing it,” she said. “They want to do it. The more people we can get involved in city government, the better.”
Since his protest began, Little has stayed seated during the prayer as well as the pledge. Draper noted that Little hasn’t been called on to pray since the protest began, but only because it wasn’t his scheduled time.
“I guess we’ll find out what happens Tuesday week,” Draper said. “Because it’s his turn.”