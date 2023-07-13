Older residents once again cherish time with one another at McClellan rec center

Patrons of the Anniston senior citizen therapeutic recreation center at McClellan will soon have the skills they need to enjoy the updated computers in the center’s lab.
Bernadette Burroughs, center director, said the computers in the lab have already been updated but the center is awaiting an instructor to help teach the seniors how best to use them.
“We have seven computers that have been updated and what we do with that computer lab is go in and teach the seniors the basics about computers,” Burroughs said. “Most of them don’t even know how to turn them on, so we start at the very beginning, teach them how to turn them on, most of them just like to play games.”
Burroughs said a few of the seniors use the computers for their Facebook pages and another senior uses them to pay bills online.
“Any kind of research they need to do, a lot of them will look up different medications, in order for them to print it off it comes up to the central location at the front desk, so we have control of what they’re printing and how much they’re printing,” Burroughs said.
Burroughs said the seniors are excited about the computers.
“They have seen it but they have not been in yet because we’re waiting to get with Gadsden State to see if they have any students that would like to come up and do a course with them, in the past we’ve had someone from JSU to come up,” she said.
On Monday seniors were checking out the new computers as Burroughs spoke about the upgrades.
SanDee Miller was familiarizing herself with the online offerings as she pecked the keyboard at her computer station.
“I want to learn so much more. I’m going to be 80 on the 21st of this month and I, of course, have to start off with the basics because I’m not that intelligent with it,” Miller said.
Miller said that she was glad when the senior center opened up after the pandemic.
“I really enjoy it, I’m really glad we have a place that we can come to,” Miller said.
Marian Jackson, 74, said she has been coming to the senior center for years and much prefers the company of the staff and fellow seniors than staying at home.
Jackson hopes to become more computer savvy.
“I know a little bit about computers but not much, I would like to study up a little to learn a little bit more about it, " Jackson said, “I just like looking at the stuff on the computer, going to different sites.”
Odessa Mitchell, 77, has been coming to the senior center for 15 years and said she loves the center because it gives her a chance to get out of the house.
Mitchell said she has a computer at home that her daughter usually uses, but she herself wants to know more about the online environment.
“I want to learn how to go online and take care of my business, pay my bills, know how to find different sites and stuff like that,” Mitchell said.
The senior center
Besides the computer lab, the senior center offers seniors an abundance of activities and programs. The seniors share the center with Anniston’s therapeutic recreation program that’s designed to provide recreational opportunities for people who want continue a healthy, active and social lifestyle despite their age or physical limitations.
Burroughs said there are roughly 100 seniors enrolled in the program but on average 30 seniors visit the center each day from Monday thru Friday. The center employs 11, she said.
“We offer various programs. Sterling Fiering is our recreation leader that does the programs for the senior program, he plans activities, he has home health agencies coming in to play their favorite game of bingo from time to time, they enjoy doing penny auctions, we do health screens, we do monthly COVID testing,” Burroughs said.
Burroughs said individuals 55 and over can apply for enrollment but to qualify for meals the senior has to be 60 years of age or older.
The senior center is located in the former youth recreation center that was used for dependents of Fort McClellan soldiers when the Army base was still open.
The center includes a very large open area where seniors can play games at numerous round tables, a fitness area with equipment, a regulation bocce court, a covered pavilion with seating and a grill, a gym and various other rooms.
On Monday seniors were playing dominoes and doing crafts as a television blared out the familiar beeps and bloops that “The Price Is Right” fans are accustomed to hearing.
Burroughs said that the seniors choose which days they come to the center.
“They’re not obligated to come every day, but some seniors come more on Tuesdays and Thursdays, that's the day of the week when the largest crowd comes out,” she said.
Some of the seniors drive themselves and others catch a ride on one of three mini-buses the center operates.
COVID-19
“COVID, oh, that hit us hard, we were closed for over a year. We began bringing the seniors back in August of last year and at that time we were only doing four days a week and it was up until recently we’ve been back in full operation five days a week,” Burroughs said.
While the senior center was shut down due to COVID, the center delivered meals and care packages to the enrolled seniors, Burroughs said.
“We would just take out little crossword puzzles because they love crossword puzzles, different little things that they could do with themselves by putting little notes in, letting them know we were thinking about them and that we miss them,” she said.
The center closed in March 2020 about the same time that local schools were forced to close and use remote learning for the students.
Once the pandemic eased the center sent out letters to each senior to see who was interested in coming back for in-person camaraderie. Some who said they would come back have returned because some of the seniors have had bouts with COVID even since the center has reopened, she said.
“Since we’ve been back we’ve only had to close once. We do COVID testing every month and this is July so at the end of May we had to close for a few days just to deep sanitize because we had a few positive tests to come back,” Burroughs said.
The center tests all seniors each month for COVID.
“It keeps them up to par and it reminds them, ‘Hey this is still going on,’ even when we may have one positive case,” she said.
The golden agers
Burroughs said that one word sums up the seniors.
“In one word I would say, golden, because that’s their name, golden agers, they’re living their life like it’s golden and they’re not taking anything for granted at this point,” Burroughs said, “Sterling does a great job with planning the programs and they have been enjoying themselves.”
“To just see them come in in the morning, since COVID we’ve added the automatic doors so you know, one of us will stand there and greet them in the morning, and they’ll say, ‘Hey I’m glad to see you, it’s good to be seen, or whatever,” she said.
Burroughs said it’s hard for the seniors not to hug staff members because they were “huggers” before the pandemic.
“We’ve encouraged them to maybe fist bump, or just salute or something, they’re very creative with the things that they do,” she said.
“When they get off that bus and walk down the walkway coming to the building it brings joy to your heart just to see that they’re still, knowing that some of them are as old as they are, still getting up, getting dressed, coming out everyday,” Burroughs said.
Burroughs said the oldest senior at the center is 99 and a party is planned for a 100th birthday party.
The center is now seeing a shift in who is classified as a senior.
“We have baby boomers now, they come in and it’s funny because it’s like the younger crowd and the older crowd, but to see them mix and mingle and playing dominoes together, the youngest one just turned 60,” she said.
Loves her work
Burroughs has been working for the city for 27 and has been director of the center for 10 years.
“When you’re having fun you don't really keep up with it — you don’t know what the day is going to bring but you know it’s going to be something fun. I have a great staff, so my staff, we’re going to bring it, we know that this is what makes most of these people’s day,” Burroughs said.
“I actually love what I do and I’m not in it for the money, because I would have been gone a long time ago, I’m just here because I know I’m making a difference and that’s with both programs,” she said.
Burroughs said seniors interested in enrolling can call the City of Anniston Senior Citizen Therapeutic Recreation Center at 256-241-2678 or come out to the center located at 980 Littlebrandt Drive in Anniston.
“We would love for them to come take a tour,” she said.
The meals are through a grant with East Alabama Area on Aging, Burroughs said.
“They complete the application process and if they are eligible they are able to come right in and join us,” Burroughs said.