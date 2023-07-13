 Skip to main content
A place to be together

Older residents once again cherish time with one another at McClellan rec center

Patrons of the Anniston senior citizen therapeutic recreation center at McClellan will soon have the skills they need to enjoy the updated computers in the center’s lab. 

Bernadette Burroughs, center director, said the computers in the lab have already been updated but the center is awaiting an instructor to help teach the seniors how best to use them.  

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.