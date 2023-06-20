 Skip to main content
Old time religion

Anniston Awakening has people shouting, raising and praising

Awakening

Taking part in the weekend’s revival services at Zinn Park were, from left, seven-year-old Clifton Finley Jr., who said his job was to sing; his father, the Rev. Clifton Finley; the Rev. Paul Goodwin whose Fire City Church sponsored the event and Helping Hands minister, Diane Smith. Goodwin hopes his church will sponsor another revival next summer.

 Photo by Sherry Kughn

The enthusiasm of friends Lisa Collins, Kortny Adkins and Ashley Linzay spilled over as they listened to Christian music Sunday night at a church revival on a stage at Zinn Park. They clapped, raised their hands and moved to the song, “The Spirit of the Lord Is Here.”

Hosting and experiencing a spiritual revival in Anniston has been the goal of a particular Golden Springs church which has asked others to join in the effort.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 