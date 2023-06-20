Old time religion

The enthusiasm of friends Lisa Collins, Kortny Adkins and Ashley Linzay spilled over as they listened to Christian music Sunday night at a church revival on a stage at Zinn Park. They clapped, raised their hands and moved to the song, “The Spirit of the Lord Is Here.”
Hosting and experiencing a spiritual revival in Anniston has been the goal of a particular Golden Springs church which has asked others to join in the effort.
The Rev. Paul Goodwin of Fire City Church hopes to repeat the revival next year. Fire City Church, originally named One Church, started during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Goodwin’s wife, Traci, thought of the name Fire City, and the church believed the phrase better fit the non-denominational, charismatic congregation of Christians who wanted to create a revival in Anniston.
Located in the former Good Shepherd Presbyterian facility across the road from Golden Springs Baptist, Fire City Church has grown from four adults and 12 children to a congregation of about 125. It hosted the revival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights; in the morning hours on Saturday and Sunday, the services focused on young people.
Only a few attended the Friday night service, but by Saturday, more than 100 people came to worship. People from several different cultures, ages and races attended, and some decided to attend who had only come to the park to allow their children to use the playground. More than two dozen people asked to place their trust in Jesus, according to Goodwin.
On Sunday night, one testimonial came from a man who had been invited by Jason Cofield, an assistant pastor at Fire City Church, when the two met at the park’s splash pad.
“Parents,” the man said, “don’t give up praying for your children. My parents taught me the Word, but when I got older, I fell away, joined a gang and prayed to the devil.”
He shared how a car crash left him unable to walk and started a journey back to God. Today, he is walking after surgery on his legs, and he has found his two young daughters who were placed in state custody after their mother died.
He said God helped him overcome an addiction to cocaine and fentanyl.
“Fentanyl will meet the God of all,” Cofield said after the man had testified about his return to the faith of his parents.
Ashton Echols of Atlanta was another visitor at the services. She often visits her parents who attend Fire City Church.
“At home, I’m still looking for a church,” she said.
Piedmont’s Mauna Conaway and Caleb Hilburn drove to attend the revival services.
“We’ve really enjoyed it,” he said, “and I yelled out ‘thank you, God,’ for the first time.”
One homeless woman said she has prayed to God during the service and hopes to get rid of the evil she feels.
“I won’t quit looking for peace,” she said. “I won’t.”
Prior to Sunday night’s service, Goodwin said 24 people have accepted faith in God and two people had been healed of physical problems.
Helping Hands ministry founder and director Diane Smith assisted in the services.
“This revival was the church’s idea, and they invited me to be a prayer warrior,” she said. “I prayed the opening prayer on Friday night and Sunday morning. I’ve been encouraging women and praying with those who came to be prayed over. This all happened because Fire City Church wanted a revival.”
Goodwin appreciated the help of The Macedonian Missionary Baptist Church of Anniston, Andy Crow from the Hope Global Missions, Newman Voss, a minister from Gadsden’s Living Word Church, the Plainview Congregational Holiness Church in Piedmont and others who provided food and water for each service and spoke or sang at each service.
Those wishing to learn more about Fire City Church should email Goodwin at pastor@firecitychurch.life, visit the church on Facebook or call 256-846-2528.
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.